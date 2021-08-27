Cristiano Ronaldo Wants to Leave Juventus, Coach Massimiliano Allegri Says

Earlier, Ronaldo’s representatives reportedly had contacts with the English team Manchester United, Spanish Real Madrid, and France's Paris Saint-Germain to discuss the possibility of his departure to one of these clubs.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo has no plans to remain at Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday.

"Yesterday Cristiano told me that he no longer plans to play for Juventus," Allegri said.

"This is why he will not be called up tomorrow, he did not train yesterday and now we can talk about Empoli," he added.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri: "Cristiano Ronaldo told me yesterday that he wants to LEAVE Juventus immediatly. It's true and confirmed. This is why he wasn't training today and he's not available for tomorrow match vs Empoli".

​According to Italian media reports confirmed by the club, Ronaldo did not train with Juventus on Friday morning.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who arrived in the capital of Piedmont in 2018, is under contract for another year with Juventus.

Ronaldo, 36, is known to be disappointed with how his move to Juventus has played out. Since his arrival in Turin, the Italian grand has not gone beyond the quarterfinals in the Champions League, and in the last two seasons, it has completely dropped out by the 1/8 finals. Last season Juventus lost the Italian title, which they had won for nine years in a row.