Man City Could Offer Bernardo Silva & Aymeric Laporte to Juventus to Seal Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly engineering a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, several reports said on Wednesday. City, who were earlier determined to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, are now keen to have CR7 at the Etihad after their efforts to land the England captain failed to materialise.

Speculation is rife that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is set to join Premier League champions Manchester City and the English club could offer offensive midfielder Bernardo Silva and centre-back Aymeric Laporte to seal what would be a shock transfer of an iconic footballer who has played for their rivals Man United in the past.

Cristiano Ronaldo situation ⚪️🇵🇹



He wanted to “look for potential new options”.



PSG are currently not interested.



Mendes contacted Manchester City but Juve want €25m and #MCFC have NO intention to pay any fee. “Complicated”.



Juve are still convinced that Cristiano will stay. pic.twitter.com/zGTF5Bymtp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

Rumours about Ronaldo's future in Turin have swirled in the past couple of days after he was benched in Juventus' 2-2 draw with Udinese during the weekend.

Even though Ronaldo came on as a substitute during the final stages of the game, he failed to secure the win for the Old Lady as the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) ruled his late winner as offside.

Ronaldo, whose contract with the Italian giants expires in 2022, described talks regarding his future linking him to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and City as "frivolous" just last week.

But the latest reports suggest that the Serie A side's management, including manager Massimiliano Allegri, is willing to take up an offer of $35 million for their star striker.

Allegri had earlier dismissed such reports, saying that Ronaldo wasn't going anywhere as he wanted to win more and more silverware for the Italians.

According to L'Equipe, Ronaldo is among a handful of City targets, though they were in hot pursuit of England skipper Harry Kane.

But the 28-year-old finally ended months of speculation regarding his future after he confirmed his stay with the Spurs on Wednesday.

It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽



I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS pic.twitter.com/uTN78tHlk1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 25, 2021

French outlets have said that Ronaldo's move to City would be pushed with much more vigour than previously thought after Guardiola failed in his efforts to land Kane in Manchester.

And City have now decided to use both Laporte and Silva to force the Bianconeri for Ronaldo's transfer to England.

The future of Silva and Laporte has remained uncertain at City for some time and the duo was expected to depart from the club during the summer, but somehow managed to cling on.

Laporte was earlier tipped to move to Juventus, but talks between the two sides eventually fell through.

Guardiola, known for his penchant of disposing under-utilised players, may just consider them liabilities and could exchange them for Ronaldo, especially if the 36-year-old superstar's arrival could solve his team's perennial problems in the attack.

Ever since Argentine star Sergio Aguero left City for Barcelona earlier this summer, Guardiola has been desperately looking to find a replacement for the Spaniard, who is a world class striker. Aguero exited City after becoming their all-time leading goal scorer.