Register
14:15 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Juventus - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - August 22, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed after a VAR review

    Twitterati Mock Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt Ripping Celebration as VAR Rules Out Goal Against Udinese

    © REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCA
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083692468_0:0:2774:1561_1200x675_80_0_0_e7185dc06f3fa61aec671b80b2336a02.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108231083691581-twitterati-mock-cristiano-ronaldos-shirt-ripping-celebration-as-var-rules-out-goal-against-udinese/

    Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo failed to seal his team's victory against Udinese in their 2021-22 Serie A opener as his match-winning goal was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) during the dying moments of the game on Sunday.

    Twitterati couldn't stop laughing to its heart's content after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo rip off his shirt during the Old Lady's game against Udinese during the weekend.

    Several social media users mocked CR7 for his wild celebrations after the VAR ruled his 94th minute goal as offside. While a few Juventus fans said he had removed his shirt for "nothing", others made fun of his "bad luck".

    On the other hand, a number of football trolls posted memes, showing their delight after Ronaldo received a yellow card from the referee for taking off his shirt.

    The Portuguese skipper wasn't included in Juve's playing XI, but subsequently came on as a substitute as Udinese mounted a spectacular comeback in the contest.

    Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado's early strikes gave the Turin-based side a near perfect start as they led 2-0 with only 23 minutes on the match clock.

    But the game started to drift away from Juventus in the second half as Giorgio Chiellini and his boys became a little complacent.

    Ex-Watford players Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu turned out to be game changers for Udinese as their goals in the 51st and 83rd minute respectively levelled the proceedings at 2-2 with just about 15 minutes to go in the match.

    Super-sub Ronaldo, who has been linked to several clubs of late, including Manchester City, though, was not satisfied with the 2-2 scoreline and tried his level best to seal the deal in Juventus' favour with a late goal.

    Ronaldo did succeed in netting a goal with the help of a brilliant header after Federico Chiesa delivered a superb cross to him. As soon as his shot hit the goal post, Ronaldo sprinted to a corner and removed his shirt in delight before the seemingly cruel VAR made a mockery of his efforts.

    Once the VAR showed he was offside, Ronaldo immediately covered his head with his hands as he couldn't believe his luck. He then gave a wry smile to the fans before walking off the pitch.

    Related:

    Spurs Boss Nuno Espirito Santo Gives Cryptic Update on Harry Kane as Man City Rumours Rage On
    ‘Everything Else is Just Talk’: Cristiano Ronaldo Squashes ‘Frivolous’ Transfer Rumors
    Juventus Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Will Remain at Club This Season
    Tags:
    Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus, Serie A, goal, goal-scoring, VAR, Football, football, football, football, footballer, footballers, football fan, football club, ex-footballer, football team, football fans, football star, football game, football chant, football match, football pitch, football player, football legend, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Paulo Dybala, celebration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse