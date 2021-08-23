Twitterati Mock Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt Ripping Celebration as VAR Rules Out Goal Against Udinese

Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo failed to seal his team's victory against Udinese in their 2021-22 Serie A opener as his match-winning goal was disallowed by the video assistant referee (VAR) during the dying moments of the game on Sunday.

Twitterati couldn't stop laughing to its heart's content after seeing Cristiano Ronaldo rip off his shirt during the Old Lady's game against Udinese during the weekend.

Several social media users mocked CR7 for his wild celebrations after the VAR ruled his 94th minute goal as offside. While a few Juventus fans said he had removed his shirt for "nothing", others made fun of his "bad luck".

On the other hand, a number of football trolls posted memes, showing their delight after Ronaldo received a yellow card from the referee for taking off his shirt.

90+4’: Ronaldo scores game winner

90+5’: Ronaldo booked for taking off his shirt

90+7’: VAR rules the goal offside



😬 pic.twitter.com/Q9WxNDURv1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 22, 2021

Ronaldo removed his shirt for nothing pic.twitter.com/JMqPZuNF43 — rolla (@_kwesiasante) August 22, 2021

Ronaldo scored offside goal, remove shirt to celebrate and collected yellow card then goal was canceled but yellow card stayed..



Someone should define bad luck again pls 😂 — YH (@Yemihazan) August 22, 2021

VAR after Ronaldo took his shirt after scoring an offside goal yesterday.



Efile e je ko celebrate 😭 pic.twitter.com/zuAZC4Kznx — Ibralikezebra (@dayo_96) August 23, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



Ronaldo pulled his shirt celebrating

VAR Excuse me SIR. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — sheikh injury_prone🇦🇷 (@FagamMustee) August 22, 2021

94’: Ronaldo scores the winner and takes off his shirt to celebrate

95’: Ronaldo booked for taking his shirt off

97’: VAR rules the goal offside



Not quite the stuff of dreams. pic.twitter.com/QAh3rRPW9i — Plaantik (@Plaantik) August 23, 2021

Ronaldo was actually booked for taking off his shirt to celebrate a goal that was disallowed 😂😂😂 — Musiige Adrian (@adro256) August 22, 2021

Ronaldo was using that goal to advertise to teams to buy him. The shirt he removed was to show them he was still fit. This sokoto gundale eh!!! — Mr Carlos Slim (@EfoDelali) August 23, 2021

‼️ Another Day, Another Record ‼️



Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the FIRST ever Footballer to took his shirt off to celebrate a disallowed goal. Can't stop scoring 🐐 pic.twitter.com/8YfsmtH0CZ — Sunshine (@DpnA25) August 23, 2021

Ppl rlly clowning on Ronaldo for celebrating when he just wanted to take that awful shirt off 😪 pic.twitter.com/HoesJJ2UKY — Jake🔴🇾🇪 (@SanchoEra1) August 23, 2021

The Portuguese skipper wasn't included in Juve's playing XI, but subsequently came on as a substitute as Udinese mounted a spectacular comeback in the contest.

Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado's early strikes gave the Turin-based side a near perfect start as they led 2-0 with only 23 minutes on the match clock.

But the game started to drift away from Juventus in the second half as Giorgio Chiellini and his boys became a little complacent.

Ex-Watford players Roberto Pereyra and Gerard Deulofeu turned out to be game changers for Udinese as their goals in the 51st and 83rd minute respectively levelled the proceedings at 2-2 with just about 15 minutes to go in the match.

Super-sub Ronaldo, who has been linked to several clubs of late, including Manchester City, though, was not satisfied with the 2-2 scoreline and tried his level best to seal the deal in Juventus' favour with a late goal.

Ronaldo did succeed in netting a goal with the help of a brilliant header after Federico Chiesa delivered a superb cross to him. As soon as his shot hit the goal post, Ronaldo sprinted to a corner and removed his shirt in delight before the seemingly cruel VAR made a mockery of his efforts.

Once the VAR showed he was offside, Ronaldo immediately covered his head with his hands as he couldn't believe his luck. He then gave a wry smile to the fans before walking off the pitch.