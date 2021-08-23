Register
11:08 GMT23 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Marseille's French midfielder Dimitri Payet (2nd L) reacts as players from OGC Nice (red and black jersey) and Olympique de Marseille (blue jersey) stop a fan invading the pitch trying to kick Payet during the French L1 football match between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille (OM) at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France on August 22, 2021

    Marseille, Nice Game Abandoned as Fans Storm Pitch to Attack Players, Sparking Violent Brawl

    © AFP 2021 / VALERY HACHE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/17/1083690788_0:12:1479:844_1200x675_80_0_0_7ac2fcaa002295ba2797bd510447b3a2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108231083690364-marseille-nice-game-abandoned-as-fans-storm-pitch-to-attack-players-sparking-violent-brawl/

    A football match brought France into disgrace as chaos reigned supreme in the Ligue 1 clash between fierce rivals Marseille and Nice on Sunday. It turned out to be a dramatic night as a pitch invasion led to an ugly confrontation between the players and fans, resulting in the game being called off before completion.

    Marseille's away game against Nice was marred by ugly scenes after the visiting team's star midfielder Dimitri Payet was confronted by home fans, leading to a mass brawl between spectators and officials as well as players.

    The violent confrontation among the players, officials, and fans began soon after Marseille midfielder Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle thrown at him by Nice admirers before the French national player threw it back at the crowd in a fit of rage.

    Tension prevailed inside the stadium as soon as the match began, with members of the crowd continuing to shower the Marseille players with expletive words throughout the contest. The environment began to heat up further after countless home fans began throwing projectiles at Marseille players.

    But all hell broke loose when fans charged the field after Payet responded to their barrage of insults in the 75th minute, close to a corner flag.

    Television footage showed a pitch invader lying on the ground just after being punched in the face by a Marseille staff member.

    A real Malice in the Palace type situation at the French Riviera between Marseille and Nice.

    Ugly scenes after Dimitri Payet got tagged in the face by stupid, moronic Nice fans. Ugly scenes. pic.twitter.com/uRrKS1Eupr

     

     

    On the other hand, Nice President Jean-Pierre Rivere made appeals to the club's supporters over the Public Address system, but to no avail as the fight between the officials and the fans continued for some time.

    The pitch invasion by Nice supporters and the subsequent riots on the ground forced the referee to suspend the game for 90 minutes before he blew the final whistle, announcing the abandonment of the match as Marseille's players refused to return from their dressing room.

    When the game was abandoned, Nice were leading 1-0, thanks to Kasper Dolberg's goal in the first half.

    While Nice had a slender 1-0 advantage at that stage, Marseille's act of defiance eventually cost them dearly as they suffered an automatic 3-0 loss as per Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) rules.

    According to the BBC, a number of Marseille players suffered injuries during the melee.

    "Our players were attacked", Marseille President Pablo Longoria said after the incident. "We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume the match because the safety of our players was not guaranteed. What happened today is completely unacceptable, we must set a precedent for French football", he added.

    The mayor of Marseille, Benoit Payan, took to social media to back his players for not agreeing to the resumption of the game.

    "Injured players, failing security: the match should never have been resumed. Sad decision. Proud of my team, which did not play along with this farce", he said on Twitter.

    Related:

    British Fans Unsatisfied With German Referees in Ukraine Quarter-Final
    Stop Cutting the Queue! PSG Faces Tough Competition to Its Plans to Get Ronaldo, Reports Suggest
    'Get Werner Out of the Club!' Chelsea Fan Chased Out of Stadium After Abusing Frontman Timo Werner
    Tags:
    Nice, Marseille FC, Marseille, French, Football, football, football, football, footballer, footballers, football fan, football club, ex-footballer, football team, football fans, football star, football game, football chant, football match, football player, football legend, brawl, brawl, Fight, fight, Riot, riot, clash, violence, violence, Violence, fan violence, pitch invader, football pitch
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse