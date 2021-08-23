Romelu Lukaku Reacts After His Ruthless Show in Chelsea's Dominant 2-0 Win Over Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku joined UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea after a $133 million transfer from Serie A giants Inter Milan earlier this month. Lukaku, whose first stint (2011-2014) with the Premier League club failed miserably, finally opened his account for the Blues on Sunday.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who scored his maiden goal for Chelsea, has praised his "dominant" display against Arsenal as he led his team to a commanding 2-0 victory over Mikel Arteta's side over the weekend.

Big win today

Childhood dream became reality 🤲🏿

Finally i can say it to

LONDON IS blue 💙

C’mon @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/60EUDpQuK6 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) August 22, 2021

It was an imperious performance from Lukaku, considering he continued to bully the Arsenal defence throughout the game, leaving the Gunners defenders shell shocked at times.

A confident Lukaku meant business right from the word go as he gave Chelsea a flying start in the game. Lukaku, who was hugely successful in wrestling with Arsenal's defence, brushed aside the challenge of their centre-back Pablo Mari to net his first goal for the Londoners in the 15th minute.

Subsequently, Reece James sealed the fate of the Gunners with his 35th minute goal as Chelsea cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win.

Despite his team's victory and his own stellar show, Lukaku admitted that Chelsea would need to improve continuously to keep up with the momentum they showed against Arsenal.

"I'm very happy with the way we played, we dominated, could have scored more but coming here with this performance we have to continue like that. (I was) dominant. I try to improve every time, I have a long way to go", Lukaku said after the game.

"We need to keep getting stronger because the Premier League is very competitive but we're ready for the challenge and hopefully can improve. I try but you want to work off the team, win, score, create chances and I keep working hard".

"This team is very talented, they're the European champions, but they want to keep on building, I want to continue winning so we have to keep fighting and keep delivering performances like this", he added.

"It's good to start like this, we worked hard during the week. Knew it was a big game, everyone is watching us, but we did well. As an individual I try to help the team and add something different and hope to continue doing that to help them win".

Meanwhile, the pundits were simply blown away with his excellent display on Sunday night, with former England and Arsenal star Sol Campbell calling his performance "incredible" before crediting Italian manager Antonio Conte for his revival as a player.

"He's learned a hell of a lot from Italy", Campbell said on Sky Sports. "Conte has got him up to speed and he's acknowledged that. He's talking to Thierry (Henry) as well, Drogba. He wants to learn and continue learning and that's fantastic to hear. Today he was unplayable, incredible".

Ex-Scottish footballer Graeme Souness joined Campbell in heaping rich praise on him, declaring him a "unique centre-forward".

"I think he's come back a far better player. He is quite unique as a centre-forward as he's got a bit of everything", Souness said.

Lukaku's return to Stamford Bridge was celebrated by several Chelsea supporters who went gaga over his performance.

The club's admirers were joined by former Chelsea great Didier Drogba in their celebrations as the ex-Ivory Coast striker took to social media to congratulate Lukaku and his team on their win over the Gunners.

Fantastic to see both Romelu Lukaku & Tammy Abraham dominating opposition defences today.

A goal for Lukaku, two assists for Abraham. — Mark Worrall (@gate17marco) August 22, 2021

Stating the blindingly obvious but @ChelseaFC will be formidable this season with @RomeluLukaku9. Absolutely top class striker. 👌🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 22, 2021

Romelu Lukaku with MOTM performance and a goal on his debut. This is only the beginning. — CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCBlues_com) August 22, 2021