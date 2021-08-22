Register
22 August 2021
    Conor McGregor holds his left ankle while fighting Dustin Poirier during a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Las Vegas.

    'All You Do Is Talk Like a B*tch': McGregor Rants at Khabib for Comparing Him to 'Chicken' - Report

    Sport
    In an interview this week, the former Russian UFC star downplayed Brazilian Aldo's victory against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265 earlier this month, claiming that Aldo and McGregor seem "like a scared chicken," when fighters like them face stronger opponents.

    The Irish UFC artist Conor McGregor has responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov, who recently criticized both him and Jose Aldo in a press conference, saying, "All you do is talk like a b*tch," the Daily Mail reported on Sunday.

    In his recent criticism of Aldo, the Russian also downplayed McGregor's victory over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 at the start of 2020, prompting the Irishman to respond by reminding Khabib that he dropped out of three fights with the American fighter.

    "This guy is still talking? Another press conference? You s**t your pants of Cerrone your whole career. You pulled 3 times from him," the Irishman reportedly posted on his Twitter, but in his usual manner, deleted it afterward. "Your father, god rest his soul, could not believe his eyes the way I beat Cerrone. You disrespect Cerrone and now Aldo too? You ran away. Shut up."

    In another of his series of tweets, McGregor reportedly called Nurmagomedov out for "doing a whole load of nothing mate."

    "You and Cerrone where locked in to fight since way back and you never had the courage. You ran away and now all you do is talk like a b*tch. Aldo is 100 times the fighter you are, and ever will be," the Irish further claimed.   

    Since their UFC 229 bout in 2018, which Khabib won by fourth-round knockout in Las Vegas, the two have been feuding on social media. 

    Since then, McGregor has fought Cerrone once, winning in just 40 seconds, before quitting again, reportedly owing to UFC president Dana White's refusal to give the Irishman a rematch with Khabib.

    Since then, the 33-year-old Irishman has lost twice to Dustin Poirier, and he is currently rehabbing from a broken leg sustained in their third fight last month. Khabib, meanwhile, has not competed since leaving from the octagon following his UFC 254 victory over Justin Gaethje last October, and has reportedly recently signed a football contract with a Russian third division club.

    Meanwhile, Aldo's win over Munhoz was his second in a row after losing to Petr Yan in the UFC bantamweight title fight last summer. The 34-year-old Brazilian, who was famously knocked out by McGregor in 13 seconds six years ago, won a unanimous points decision over Marlon Vera last December and followed that up with a unanimous points decision over Munhoz this month.

    And Khabib previously stated that he is not very impressed with Aldo's recent performance because he wants the Brazilian to fight Yan again to prove he is capable of competing at the highest level.

