Tottenham's Kane Selected as Substitute for Spurs vs Wolverhampton

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has selected striker Harry Kane as a substitute for Spurs' Premier League match at Wolverhampton on 22 August.
If Kane enters the game tonight, this will be his first appearance of the 2021–22 Premier League season. The England captain was out of the squad in Tottenham's 1-0 win over City last weekend in the opener of the league.
When asked about Kane's future ahead of the game against Manchester City, the Spurs manager only said the 28-year-old footballer had to get ready and help the team, noting that he considered him one of the best players in the world.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola earlier said he is still interested in signing Kane, but Tottenham must be willing to negotiate a deal to make Kane's move to Manchester happen.
