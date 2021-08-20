Tennis Star Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of US Open, Ends 2021 Season Due to Foot Injury

20-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will not be able to participate in the upcoming US Open due to a foot injury. The US Open will be the third consecutive big tournament where Nadal will be missing from the action after the Spaniard opted to withdraw from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

Former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal has ended his 2021 campaign because of a foot injury which has been troubling him for months.

Nadal has had issues with his left foot since his French Open semifinal loss to Novak Djokovic in June.

The same injury had forced him to withdraw from the Toronto and the Cincinnati Masters only two weeks ago.

"Honestly, I have been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time," Nadal said on Instagram.

"Having discussed it with the team and family, this decision has been made and I believe that it is the way forward to try to recover and recover well," he added.

"I am [determined] to do whatever it takes to regain the best possible shape, to continue competing for the things that really motivate me and the things that I have done during all these years."

"I am convinced that with the recovery of the foot, and obviously, a very important daily effort, this can be achieved. I will work as hard as I can to make it happen," he concluded.

Nadal is the third high profile name to exit the final Grand Slam of the year in New York after Swiss legend Roger Federer and defending champion Dominic Thiem withdrew from the event citing knee and wrist troubles respectively.

The US Open starts in Flushing Meadows on 30 August.