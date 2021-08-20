Puma's Badgeless Kit Leaves Fenerbahce Star Baffled as He Tries to Kiss Club Crest – Video

Puma's badgeless kits have been mired in controversy ever since they were launched by the German sports major ahead of the 2021-22 football season.

Sports apparel and accessories company Puma is under fire from football supporters around the world after the German multinational's badgeless shirts left Fenerbahce midfielder Muhammed Gumuskaya confused during a game on Thursday.

Puma unveiled a series of strip designs for several teams during the summer, including reigning English Premier League champions Manchester City.

The kits are unique, given they don't have a club badge on the front – as is the norm. Instead, Puma has replaced the badge with the name of the team engraved on the chest.

While the design of the kits has already angered fans, players have also suffered, which was the case with Gumuskaya during Fenerbahce's Europa League tie against HJK Helsinki.

Gumuskaya's brilliant goal against the Swedish team gave the Turkish side a 1-0 victory, but as he tried to kiss his team badge – despite his best of efforts he couldn't find it on his shirt.

As a perplexed Gumuskaya searched for the badge all over the kit, the only thing he could find was the name of the team on his shirt before his teammates joined him in frenzied celebration.

Apart from Manchester City and Fenerbahce, the other high profile clubs that have agreed to wear the controversial kits during the 2021-22 season are Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany), AC Milan (Italy), Valencia (Spain), Marseille (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), and FC Krasnodar (Russia).

While unveiling the new style strips for Pep Guardiola's side earlier this week, Puma declared them "progressive."

Carl Tuffley, the company's head of design, said Puma introduced the new jerseys because they wanted to present something which was against the "traditional football jersey design."

"It is easy to play safe, but we want to change perceptions of a conventional football jersey. The third [Manchester City] kit presented an opportunity to be bold, so we wanted to re-energise these jerseys and take a new direction," he added.

However, the club's fans, who generally don't like the kit, are furious with Puma, with many taking to social media to express their disdain.

While a few City admirers labelled the team's new kit "s***" others have called it "the worst in the club's history."

