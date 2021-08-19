'He Slags His Own Team Off, Takes Loads of Money, and Goes Home': Redknapp Rips Into Mourinho

Ex-Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp has made no secret of his distain towards Jose Mourinho, who coached the North London side from 2019 to 2021.

Former England and Liverpool star Jamie Redknapp has continued his tirade against former Manchester United, Tottenham, and Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, accusing the decorated Portuguese manager of "slagging his own team off" and "taking loads of money."

​Mourinho was shown the door by Tottenham's management in April after a series of poor results. The 2020-21 season turned out to be extremely disappointing for Spurs, who failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League – the team also missed out on the Europa League.

Redknapp, who played for Tottenham from 2002 to 2005, has been an outspoken critic of Mourinho, accusing him of throwing his own players under the bus.

The ex-England man, who is a pundit for Sky Sports, took another dig at Mourinho during the channel's show "A League of Their Own" on Thursday.

"You know, he [Mourinho] is a good guy. He comes over, slags his own team off, takes loads of money and goes home. That is special. That's why he's the Special One," Redknapp said on the programme.

Mourinho, who was in charge of Tottenham for 17 months, had a toxic relationship with several Spurs players, particularly Dele Alli and Gareth Bale, and sometimes criticising the duo in public.

"He has been treating Bale and Alli badly and now wants them to bail him out. He is making a habit of upsetting people," he said.

Redknapp wasn't surprised when Mourinho was asked to leave by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy just a few days before the North Londoners were set to meet Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

"I'm not surprised, I think Jose – having watched this season – you saw a manager who's unhappy and when things go wrong he blames the players which is in his manner. They thought we can't have them taking over for the next seven games," he said. "I could see it in his body language against Everton, sitting down, not interested. Once Jose Mourinho gets to that point it was only going one way."