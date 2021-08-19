Antoine Griezmann Targets '100 More' Games With Barca as Spanish Club Struggles to Sell French Star

With Barcelona's debt mounting to $1.57 billion, selling striker Griezmann is a priority for club President Joan Laporta. But the Frenchman is aiming to stay at Camp Nou, despite being linked with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Juventus.

French forward Antoine Griezmann, who made his 100th appearance for Barcelona on the weekend, is targeting another 100 games with the Catalan side.

The 30-year-old completed his Barca century on Sunday as Ronald Koeman's side earned a stunning 4-2 win over Real Sociedad in their first league match since ex-captain Lionel Messi's sudden departure.

"I am proud and happy to have reached this figure," the Frenchman told the club's official site.

"I hope I get to play another 100 games and carry on giving everything to make history with this club."

"I want to keep helping the team both on and off the pitch, in attack and defence, and enjoying being at Barca," he added.

But the club's finances are in a mess, which is why Lionel Messi's contract wasn't renewed, leading to the Argentine's exit from the club after 21 years. The Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after signing a $83 million two-year deal with the Ligue 1 club.

Barca's debt is once again the reason behind their desperation to get rid of big-earner Griezmann; his exit could ease the club's financial worries.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who is among Barcelona's highest paid footballers, earns a staggering $41 million in annual wages.

Barca President Joan Laporta is extremely keen to sell him as they are no longer in a position to afford his salary.

He arrived in Catalonia from Atletico Madrid after signing a $140 million five-year deal with Barcelona in 2019.