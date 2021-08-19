'Get Werner Out of the Club!' Chelsea Fan Chased Out of Stadium After Abusing Frontman Timo Werner

German forward Timo Werner, who joined Chelsea last year, failed to deliver the goods for the reigning Champions League holders during his debut season at Stamford Bridge. He could only score 12 goals in all competitions for the famed English club in 2020-21.

Star striker Timo Werner was abused by an angry Chelsea fan during the team's training session on Wednesday. However, the man who heckled the 25-year-old footballer soon got the taste of his own medicine as he was chased out of the practice venue by an ardent Werner supporter immediately.

On a day when Chelsea's admirers thronged the stadium to witness Belgium star Romelu Lukaku's first practice session in the club's jersey, it was the unruly behaviour of a fan which caught everyone's attention.

As the former Premier League champions' fans were being interviewed on the Stamford Bridge Public Address system, the supporter delivered a brutal message to Werner.

"Listen, I've got a word. Let's have it. Get Werner out of the club," he said.

However, his harsh words were not appreciated by other fans in the crowd as he was booed for his comments.

One fan, though, was in no mood to take his insulting remarks about the player sitting down, and a stunning response followed.

"You get out, get out! Who are you?", she shouted.

"Who do you think you are? You get out!"

The offended fan didn't just stop there; she chased him out of the venue; chasing him until he left in a taxi.

She later said: "Maybe I shouldn't attend open training sessions."

"Thanks people but I really ain't no legend. Save that terminology for our ex players/managers," she added.

The video of their fight instantly went viral on social media, with presenter Olivia Buzaglo, who hosted the open session, declaring it "The best time co-hosting Chelsea’s open training."

"Lovely to speak to everyone there (even if there was one idiot that tried to ruin it). Hope you all had as much fun as I did."

Meanwhile, hundreds of Blues supporters took to Twitter to post messages in support of Werner after the ugly episode.

While a few claimed that the prankster wasn't a true Chelsea fan as he couldn't see the huge efforts that Werner had put in at the club, others slammed him for "embarrassing" them.

On the other hand, Werner too responded to the blazing row by sharing a thank you note for his admirers on his Twitter account.