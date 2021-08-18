Messi Wows PSG Teammates With Outrageous Skills in 'Most Unfair Game of All Time' – Video

The ex-Barca legend joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week after his 21-year association with his boyhood club came to an end. The Argentine captain's two-year PSG contract is worth a staggering $82.8 million.

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi left his PSG teammates in awe after the 34-year-old showed his outrageous skills in a training game labelled the "most unfair of all time" on Tuesday.

The football mega star was taking part in only is fourth training session with his new team mates but already seems to be in top shape. Messi was playing in a mini-game, with each six-man team chosen by PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentine lined up alongside forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and midfielders Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler, while Keylor Navas was in goal.

Unsurprisingly, they won.

Messi showed off his skills at the Camp des Loges training complex, from weaving dribbles to deft touches. He of course scored several goals as well. His performance went viral shortly after after footage of the game was uploaded onto social media, attracting nearly one million views in 24 hours.

However, PSG fans will have to wait until 29 August before seeing their star signing in a real game, when PSG play Reims.

The Paris club has won its previous two matches in the league without Messi, beating newly promoted Troyes 2-1 before smashing Strasbourg 4-2 last Saturday.