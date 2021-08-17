Register
09:13 GMT17 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 12, 2021.

    'Never Mess With Indians': Cricketers and Fans React as Kohli's Team India Bully England at Lord's

    © AFP 2021 / GLYN KIRK
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083594829_0:0:2737:1540_1200x675_80_0_0_63e9d33f00b607ce6a5f72e655e4a85c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108171083633915-never-mess-with-indians-cricketers-and-fans-react-as-kohlis-team-india-bully-england-at-lords/

    India's sensational 151-run victory over England in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series is only their third triumph at Lord's, the home of the sport also widely known as the "Mecca of cricket". The South Asian country's previous two wins at the iconic venue came in 1986 and 2014.

    People on Twitter erupted in joy as Indian captain Virat Kohli and his men bullied the home team England into submission at the Lord's cricket ground on Monday, registering a sensational victory.

    Cricket lovers turned ecstatic as the match was won in the dying moments of the second day of the five-day Test match.

    As soon as Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj pegged back James Anderson's off stump to seal the deal in India's favour, wishes began to pour in on social media for the team, with cricketers and fans from around the world, lavishing rich praise on Virat and his team. 

    While ex-cricketers, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag hailed the visitors for their brilliant show, it was a tweet from former India opener Wasim Jaffer that summed up England's defeat as he said, "never mess with Indians after 15th August".  

    On the other hand, Player of the Match KL Rahul called it "a win for the ages", while ODI and T20 specialist Shikhar Dhawan and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly lauded their never-say-die attitude and fighting spirit.

    Tributes and praise also poured in from fans, who labelled Kohli's squad the "greatest Indian team ever".

    Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan was scathing in his attack of Joe Root and his boys, calling the home team's tactics "bizarre".

    Senior English fast bowler Stuart Broad, who missed the game due to an injury, though, didn't criticise his team for the loss, instead choosing to congratulate India on a "special win".

    Kohli and his team's historic victory at Lord's came in style, in what the nation's next-gen calls the "New India" manner. It had both swagger and the shrewdness to hit back at the opposition, as the Indians employed tit-for-tat tactics to not only rile them up, but also exert more and more pressure on them.

    The Indian team's response came after the English squad tried to bully Jasprit Bumrah with an array of bouncers in the first session of the day, with the hosts having an upper hand in the game.

    Tempers flared up in the 91st over of India's second innings after words were exchanged between Bumrah and England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler. When both players got in each other's face, umpire Michael Gough intervened just in time to separate the pair.

    But tensions continued to escalate as every boundary hit by both Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, who were involved in a match winning 89-run unbroken ninth wicket partnership, was cheered by the entire Indian team from their balcony.

    Cameras showed Kohli and his teammates using obscenities and juicy Hindi epithets, including gestures towards the England players from the balcony while being seen in a series of animated discussions.

    In the end, England's ploy to intimidate and bully the Indians failed. Instead, it was Virat and his teammates who succeeded in bullying them to such an extent that the English batting line up capitulated in under 60 overs in the fourth innings.

    It was Bumrah and Shami, who gave India a near perfect start, sending back both the English openers, Rory Burns and Dom Sibley for nought.

    While Root waged a brief battle, once Bumrah got him out for 33 with a beautiful outswinger in the slips, Kohli and his men looked in control as the score read 67/5 with plenty of overs still to go.

    Wickets kept on falling at regular intervals before a 30-run stand between Ollie Robinson and Buttler gave the home team some hope. But those hopes were quickly dashed as Siraj knocked them off in two successive overs before ending Anderson's three ball stay at the crease to register India's third win at the Lord's ground.

    After Monday's match, it looked as if India hadn't only conquered the sport's Mecca, but also won the war-of-words between the two sides, which began on Day 4 when Anderson and Kohli were engaged in a heated verbal duel on the pitch.

    Related:

    As Fans Slam Virat Kohli, Is It Time He Quit As India's Cricket Captain?
    'Give Them Indian Citizenship': Fate of Afghan Cricketers Alarms Fans After Taliban Takeover
    'Most Overrated Cricketer': Fans Slam India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli For Yet Another Test Failure
    Tags:
    cricket, England, India, team, fans, reaction, slam, criticism, praise, tribute, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, hail, Hail, London, match, game, series
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Anti-missile decoy flares are deployed as Black Hawk military helicopters and a dirigible balloon fly over the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, 15 August 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on 15 August and said they were awaiting a “peaceful transfer” of the city after promising not to take it by force, but amid the uncertainty panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the US Embassy.
    Afghanistan Plunges Into Uncertainty as Chaotic US Pullout Leads to Taliban Takeover
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse