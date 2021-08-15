German Football Legend Gerd Müller Dies Aged 75

"Today the world of FC Bayern stands still. The German record champions and his entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller, who died early on Sunday morning at the age of 75".
Nicknamed "the nation's bomber", the world and European champion held the all-time goalscoring record in the World Cup for 32 years, with 14 goals. In total, he scored 68 times for the national side in just 62 matches. WithMüller, the German team managed to win the 1972 UEFA European Football Championship and the 1974 FIFA World Cup.
FC Bayern are mourning the passing of Gerd Müller.— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 15, 2021
