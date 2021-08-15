Ex-Juventus Footballer Takes Dig at Cristiano Ronaldo Who 'Plays for Himself Not for the Team'

There's been much speculation about Cristiano Ronaldo being unhappy with his Juventus stint, with both Real Madrid and PSG supposedly willing to sign the top player.

Former Juventus midfielder Domenico Marocchino has taken aim at Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming the Portuguese striker "plays for himself not for the team".

"Juventus does not have the classic striker. Ronaldo is not, he plays for himself not for the team. The zone defence then allowed many players to play for a long time, even over 30 years. Previously, there was talk of a great season when a striker scored 16 goals. It is no coincidence that the performance of Atalanta who play almost four men has grown exponentially in recent years", he told TMW Radio, as he discussed the club's attacking options.

The Portuguese football superstar scored the most goals in Serie A last season yet Juventus nearly finished outside the top four.

Ronaldo is said to be willing to leave Juventus and is purportedly eyeing a switch to either Real Madrid or PSG, with his future dependent on that of French striker Kylian Mbappé.

Meanwhile, Angel Di Maria, who joined PSG in 2015 after spells at Real Madrid, where he was a teammate of Ronaldo, and Manchester United, has said it is "much better" that PSG signed Lionel Messi rather than Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Messi is from another planet. You throw a stone at him and he would control it, he beats a man like it is nothing, he thinks quicker than anyone. I have never seen anything like it. I've played with Cristiano, [Neymar], Mbappe, [Wayne] Rooney, [Robin] Van Persie, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Karim] Benzema, [Gareth] Bale and honestly I've never seen anything like him", Di Maria, who has played with Messi for Argentina, told TV channel TyC sports.

"The quality and quantity that PSG have now is unique. It doesn't happen often at a club and the best players always want to be with the best. For sure Cristiano would like to be here, but they brought Messi and luckily, that's much better", he added.

According to multiple reports, PSG is eyeing a union between two of the greatest rivals in the football universe – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Messi joined PSG earlier this week on a free transfer after Barcelona was unable to re-sign him due to financial problems.