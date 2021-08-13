'Most Overrated Cricketer': Fans Slam India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli For Yet Another Test Failure

Regarded as one of the best batsmen of the current generation, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been having a rough time on the field. The 32-year-old superstar last made a hundred way back in 2019 in a Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh.

On a day when K.L. Rahul silenced his critics in style with a gutsy century and star opener Rohit Sharma played a stunning innings of 83 during the second cricket Test match being played at Lord's against the English team, Indian Captain Virat Kohli once again disappointed Indian fans.

Kohli, who has hardly made any runs in 2021, and has been struggling to find form, made just 42 on a track that had no demons whatsoever on the opening day of the second Test match on Thursday.

Ever since he gave his wicket away to England pacer Ollie Robinson, Kohli has been trending on various social media platforms and fans have been calling him the "most overrated cricketer".

On the other hand, there were others who said that Kohli should be dropped from the team altogether, while a few claimed that their wait to see him score a record breaking 71st century seems to have become "eternal".

Virat Kohli's Test average since 01st January 2020 is 24.18 (16 inns, 387 runs). Kohli has not scored an International century in his last 48 inns, last International 100 was against Shakib-less Bangladesh in India on 23rd November 2019. Most over-rated cricketer ever. #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) August 12, 2021

From expecting him to score a century to expecting him to avoid a duck

Kohli has come a long way pic.twitter.com/Qvz2FYCQk0 — Babarcasm🇮🇳 (@LoyalDanelFan) August 12, 2021

Time for @imVkohli & @cheteshwar1 to go. Bring in Gill, Shaw & Suryakumar Yadav. Clean up the middle order with fearless youngsters, not cat-on-a-hot-tin-roof Pujara & Kohli #INDvENG — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) August 12, 2021

Probably worst phase of kohli’s career right now.All the Trolling aside,had it been any Australian England or Nz captain,they would have step down from captaincy,for team’s sake.Kohli should have done this long back,WTC finals was his last chance. — Dewang Ganatra (@RetardedHurt) August 12, 2021

Every cricket fan waiting for Virat Kohli 71st century from last 2 years.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kVQpPHGEXt — Ankit 🔗 (@bittwobit) August 12, 2021

Finally, the media is talking about Virat Kohli's gameplan to oust Pujara and Rahane. Rahane wins matches every time he gets the captaincy. India will never win any ICC championship as long as Kohli is at the helm. His cronyism is harming Indian cricket. pic.twitter.com/YmmJzXLFff — Rakesh Thiyyan (@ByRakeshSimha) August 13, 2021

Much talk is being made on @cheteshwar1 batting but same is with @imVkohli’s form. If @cheteshwar1 should be dropped , the same thing has to be done with @imVkohli https://t.co/oApcStL4k1 — bicky marak (@bicmarak) August 12, 2021

How long do we need to wait for Rohit's 1st overseas century and Kohli's 71st International hundred ? The wait just seems to be eternal. Both of them looked too good to not get a hundred. Hurts as an Indian fan ! #CricbuzzChatter @Tanay_Tiwari @ImZaheer — Shashant (@Imshash10) August 12, 2021

The Indian supporters' latest criticism of Kohli comes in stark contrast to his demigod status in the country.

From being loved and admired for his flamboyance and aggression and being rated as the best batsman in the world by several ex-cricketers to being slammed for his poor performances, Kohli has come a long way.

Former India batsman Ajay Sharma, though, doesn't agree with the fans' critical viewpoint about a player who has brought so many laurels to the country in the recent past.

"There's no doubt about Virat Kohli's class. Over the years, Kohli has done wonderfully well for the team and I am sure he will come out of his current lean patch soon," he told Sputnik on Friday.

"I feel the people who are calling him an overrated cricketer seem to have no understanding of the game," he added.

While Kohli's struggles continued at Lord's, it was Rohit and Rahul who gave India a stunning start in the contest, with the duo breaking a 69-year-old record for the national team at the home of cricket in London.

With their partnership of 126 runs for the first wicket, Rohit and Rahul became the first Indian openers since 1952 to put on a century stand in a Test match at Lord's.

Before Rohit and Rahul, it was Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy who were involved in a 106-run partnership at the iconic venue 69 years ago.

Rohit and Rahul batted sensibly, with Rohit being the aggressor and Rahul taking a measured approach, India went into lunch at 46/0 after the first session was shortened due to rain.

When play resumed, Rohit took on the English bowlers, and mesmerised the large crowd in the stadium with his dazzling display of attacking shots.

However, just when it seemed like he would score his maiden Test hundred in England, Rohit fell to James Anderson for 83.

India subsequently lost Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply before Kohli joined Rahul in the middle.

Even though the Team India captain began his knock cautiously, he started to grow in confidence and played a major role in the 117-run partnership with Rahul to put India in the driver's seat on Day 1 of the Test match.

In the meantime, Rahul also brought up his sixth Test century, becoming the first Indian opener to score an overseas hundred in three years.

With just about five overs remaining in the day's play, a mistake by Kohli cost him dearly after he fiddled with a wide ball from Robinson and paid the price for it as he was caught in the slips by England skipper Joe Root.

Alongside Rahul, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, though, managed to survive the testing five overs to see India through to a commanding 276/3 at the close of play.