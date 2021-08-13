Register
08:56 GMT13 August 2021
    India's captain Virat Kohli plays a shot on the first day of the second cricket Test match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 12, 2021.

    'Most Overrated Cricketer': Fans Slam India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli For Yet Another Test Failure

    Sport
    Regarded as one of the best batsmen of the current generation, Team India skipper Virat Kohli has been having a rough time on the field. The 32-year-old superstar last made a hundred way back in 2019 in a Day-Night Test match against Bangladesh.

    On a day when K.L. Rahul silenced his critics in style with a gutsy century and star opener Rohit Sharma played a stunning innings of 83 during the second cricket Test match being played at Lord's against the English team, Indian Captain Virat Kohli once again disappointed Indian fans.

    Kohli, who has hardly made any runs in 2021, and has been struggling to find form, made just 42 on a track that had no demons whatsoever on the opening day of the second Test match on Thursday.

    Ever since he gave his wicket away to England pacer Ollie Robinson, Kohli has been trending on various social media platforms and fans have been calling him the "most overrated cricketer".

    On the other hand, there were others who said that Kohli should be dropped from the team altogether, while a few claimed that their wait to see him score a record breaking 71st century seems to have become "eternal".

    The Indian supporters' latest criticism of Kohli comes in stark contrast to his demigod status in the country.

    From being loved and admired for his flamboyance and aggression and being rated as the best batsman in the world by several ex-cricketers to being slammed for his poor performances, Kohli has come a long way.

    Former India batsman Ajay Sharma, though, doesn't agree with the fans' critical viewpoint about a player who has brought so many laurels to the country in the recent past. 

    "There's no doubt about Virat Kohli's class. Over the years, Kohli has done wonderfully well for the team and I am sure he will come out of his current lean patch soon," he told Sputnik on Friday.
    "I feel the people who are calling him an overrated cricketer seem to have no understanding of the game," he added.

    While Kohli's struggles continued at Lord's, it was Rohit and Rahul who gave India a stunning start in the contest, with the duo breaking a 69-year-old record for the national team at the home of cricket in London.

    With their partnership of 126 runs for the first wicket, Rohit and Rahul became the first Indian openers since 1952 to put on a century stand in a Test match at Lord's.

    Before Rohit and Rahul, it was Vinoo Mankad and Pankaj Roy who were involved in a 106-run partnership at the iconic venue 69 years ago.

    Rohit and Rahul batted sensibly, with Rohit being the aggressor and Rahul taking a measured approach, India went into lunch at 46/0 after the first session was shortened due to rain.

    Virat Kohli of India celebrates his century during the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and India at Queens Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 14, 2019
    © AP Photo / RANDY BROOKS
    'Nobody's Place is Fixed': Ex-Indian Cricketer Hits Out at Captain Virat Kohli Over Selection Policy
    When play resumed, Rohit took on the English bowlers, and mesmerised the large crowd in the stadium with his dazzling display of attacking shots.

    However, just when it seemed like he would score his maiden Test hundred in England, Rohit fell to James Anderson for 83.

    India subsequently lost Cheteshwar Pujara cheaply before Kohli joined Rahul in the middle.

    Even though the Team India captain began his knock cautiously, he started to grow in confidence and played a major role in the 117-run partnership with Rahul to put India in the driver's seat on Day 1 of the Test match.

    In the meantime, Rahul also brought up his sixth Test century, becoming the first Indian opener to score an overseas hundred in three years.

    With just about five overs remaining in the day's play, a mistake by Kohli cost him dearly after he fiddled with a wide ball from Robinson and paid the price for it as he was caught in the slips by England skipper Joe Root.

    Alongside Rahul, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, though, managed to survive the testing five overs to see India through to a commanding 276/3 at the close of play.

