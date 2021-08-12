Amid Mbappe Exit Talk, PSG is Dreaming of Messi & Ronaldo Linking up in Paris

While the Argentine skipper and former Barcelona talisman joined PSG on Tuesday, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy at Juventus and is apparently contemplating a move to the French club.

According to multiple reports, PSG is dreaming of a union between two of the greatest players ever to grace the sport of football – Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo – and is reportedly drawing up a bold plan to see them link up at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 club has had a summer to remember; not only has it signed Messi after the Argentine's contract expired at Barcelona, but several other big names have landed in Paris over the past few weeks.

Ex-Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos, Italian Euro 2020 winner keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum are now plying their trade for PSG – all joining on free transfers.

PSG already boasts a formidable attack and with the arrival of Messi, it promises to be one of the sharpest in world football, with French striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazilian superstar Neymar completing the trident.

However, this dream team would morph into something altogether more unreal if the Paris club is successful in luring Ronaldo to the French capital next year.

According to Spanish sports website AS, PSG – who are the bookmakers' favourite to win the Champions league this season – is considering letting Mbappe go on a free transfer, and wants 36-year-old Ronaldo, whose Juventus contract expires in 2022, to fill his boots.

Talks between 2018 World Cup winner Mbappe and PSG haven't progressed well and he's now pushing for a deal with Ronaldo's former club Real Madrid, whose President Florentino Perez is extremely keen to sign the Frenchman.

Just like Messi, PSG would not have to splurge a huge amount on Ronaldo if the club manages to sign him as a free agent. His salary, on the other hand, will need to be massive. Like Messi, it's believed PSG is willing to offer the Portuguese striker a two-year deal, which would keep him in Paris until he's 39.

Reports of PSG's grand Messi-Ronaldo plan emerged a day after club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi commented on Mbappe's contract talks.

"His [Mbappe] future is clear. He said it himself, he wanted us to have a competitive team. Well, we have the most competitive team in the world right now. So there is no excuse for him now. He can't do anything else but stay," Khelaifi had said while welcoming Messi to the club on Wednesday.