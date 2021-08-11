Register
10:54 GMT11 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Head coach of the Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri during a play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia in Melbourne, Australia, 27 December 2018

    Is Legendary Rahul Dravid the Favourite to Be Team India's Coach Amid Ravi Shastri Exit Reports?

    © AP Photo / Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107704/77/1077047726_0:160:3072:1888_1200x675_80_0_0_14fea522981ec85c211d4f3e127ac6e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108111083578416-is-legendary-rahul-dravid-the-favourite-to-be-team-indias-coach-amid-ravi-shastri-exit-reports/

    Former Indian all-rounder Ravi Shastri has been the coach of the Virat Kohli-led national cricket team since 2017. Although Kohli and Shastri in tandem have led Team India to great heights, including the No. 1 ranking in both Test and One-Day Internationals (ODIs), they have failed to win a single ICC event in these five years.

    With multiple reports suggesting Ravi Shastri is considering quitting as Team India's coach after the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), speculation is rife about his possible successor in the team.

    As soon as news of Shastri's impending exit from the country's national side broke, people started debating how ex-India captain and legendary batsman Rahul Dravid may be a good choice as Team India's coach.

    The legion of Indian cricket supporters not only began imagining how the side would break its drought in the International Cricket Council (ICC) competitions under Dravid, but how the overall culture of the team would change once he joined the Virat Kohli's team as head coach.

    In the last five years, since Dravid began his coaching career with India's junior teams before joining the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA) as director of operations, his contribution has been immense.

    He led the India U-19 team to glory during the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in 2018, and Dravid has been the key figure in the emergence of several young Team India players.

    Cricketers like Prithvi Shaw, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Rishabh Pant, Shubhman Gill, Mohammad Siraj, Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal, made it to the national side under Dravid's mentorship.

    From 2015 to 2019, Dravid was India A coach and it is then when he groomed these players for the harsh rigours of international cricket.

    He left the U-19 and India A sides in 2019 and joined the famed NCA as its chief.

    Tasked with grooming the next generation of Indian cricket, Dravid brought in a lot of changes in the functioning of the national academy.

    Before his tenure at the NCA came to an end in July, Dravid's academic approach to nurturing the youngsters earned him immense praise from various quarters of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

    While the NCA is known for having all the high-end technology and facilities related to cricket at its campus, the young players at the academy were monitored with the help of weekly reports about their performances.

    This was Dravid's way to ensure the players always remained motivated to perform.

    Moreover, Dravid also ensured that Team India regulars, who got injured would undergo their fitness tests at the NCA under his supervision.

    For instance, players like Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer and Ishant Sharma have all trained at the academy after recuperating from an injury before being reselected for the national team.

    Last month, Dravid was appointed as the coach of the national ODI and T20 team. He accompanied the Indian team on their tour to Sri Lanka, where the Shikhar Dhawan-led team defeated the home team in the ODI series, but lost the T20 series.

    At that time as well, there was a lot of chatter on Twitter regarding Dravid's appointment as India's national coach in the not so distant future.

    With Shastri showing his willingness to step down from his role, the possibility of Dravid helming Virat and his boys has become even stronger now.

    Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach will officially end with the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in November.

    He will also be 60 early next year, hitting BCCI's age limit for national coaches and that's why BCCI, especially its chief Sourav Ganguly, who played with Dravid for many years, is keen to elevate Dravid as the coach of the men's team.

    However, Dravid has been reluctant to take the helm of Team India on many occasions in the past and whether he will take up the challenge is anybody's guess.

    Former cricketer Sanjiv Sharma, who represented India in both Test and ODI cricket, said that Dravid would be an "ideal coach for the team", before lauding Shastri's contribution as India's coach.

    "What Ravi Shastri has done for Team India as coach and mentor has been simply incredible," Sharma told Sputnik on Wednesday.
    "Rahul Dravid will be a new generation coach, he is an intelligent guy, who knows Indian cricket inside out and that's why I feel he will be an absolutely ideal coach for Virat and his team," he added.
    "I worked alongside Dravid when I was the coach of the India U-19 team. He is extremely positive and likes to plan for everything, which I think will benefit the Indian team greatly," he concluded.

    Related:

    Team India Suffers Major Setback as Star Cricketer Rishabh Pant Tests COVID Positive, Quarantined
    Celebs, Cricketers and Indian Sports Stars Go Gaga Over PV Sindhu's Historic Feat in Tokyo
    As Fans Slam Virat Kohli, Is It Time He Quit As India's Cricket Captain?
    Tags:
    cricket, International Cricket Council, exit, departure, coach, coaching, head coach, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, legend, World Cup, World Cup, UAE, United Arab Emirates, United Arab Emirates, age, limits, Term Limits, report, report, reports, reports, Social Media, social media, Social Media, Social media, social media, Social Media, twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, debate
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse