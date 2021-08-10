Football Superstar Lionel Messi Officially Signs Contract With France's PSG Club

Shocking the football world, FC Barcelona announced just last week that Messi would no longer be part of the famed club after ongoing contract discussions had hit "financial and structural obstacles" that prevented either party from moving forward together. The Argentine player had been with the club since late 2003.

Football superstar Lionel Messi officially signed a two-year contract with France's Paris Saint-Germain Football Club (PSG) on Tuesday, bringing to a close days' worth of speculation on where the footballer would go after suddenly leaving FC Barcelona.

The contract between Messi and the Parisian club includes the option for a third year, and will reportedly see him earn at least €35million net per year on top of a hefty €25 million signing bonus.

The Paris-based club confirmed the development with a video post shared on Twitter that showed the Argentine sporting a #30 jersey.

Messi had famously sported the #10 jersey at FC Barcelona, however, that number is currently being used by Brazilian player Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior.

​​“I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain," Messi said in a statement released by the club. "Everything about the club matches my football ambitions."

"I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes,” he added.

​Earlier reports had suggested the champion footballer would either go to Manchester City or PSG on account of both teams being the only that had a vast enough budget to afford the highly-coveted player. However, shortly after signing on Aston Villa's Jack Grealish, Man City issued a statement indicating that they would not be pursuing Messi, leaving the option open for PSG.

​Nasser Al-Khelaifi, chairman and CEO of the club, further noted that adding Messi onto the team roster, which also includes French megastar Kylian Mbappe and Spanish footballer Sergio Ramos, will continue "a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club."

"I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris. He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same," he added.

The confirmation came hours after the six-time Ballon d'Or winner had arrived in Paris on a private jet with his wife and kids and cleared a medical review before the transfer was made official.