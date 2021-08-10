Fans Slam Belgian Striker Romelu Lukaku's Record $135 Mln Move to Chelsea, Label Him a 'Liar'

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku is set to formally rejoin Chelsea – but not everyone is happy about the reunion.

Furious Inter Milan fans have slammed 28-year-old striker Romelu Lukaku's imminent $135 million move to Chelsea, accusing him of being a liar. Some of the London club's fans are also upset with the transfer, with many calling it a "stupid decision."

The Belgian forward was on Chelsea's books from 2011 to 2014 before he moved to Everton and then Manchester United. Last season he won Serie A with Inter.

Other fans have declared him a "Manchester United reject," "flop," and an "Inter Milan fraud."

Some Inter supporters are so upset by Lukaku's move that they gathered outside the San Siro on Monday and vandalised a mural created in the striker's honour.

Inter's main ultra group in the Curva Nord is rumoured to be behind the defacing of the mural, which was created in 2019 when the forward joined the Italian club from Old Trafford.

"Dear Lukaku, we expected more honest and transparent behaviour from you," a message on group's official Facebook page said.

"But, despite the fact we protected you like a son, like one of us, you too proved yourself to be just like all the rest, going to your knees for money. We wish you the best, even if greed doesn't always pay."

Lukaku powered Inter to the Serie A title last season by scoring 30 goals. It was club's first league title in 11 years.

His move has come as a shock after Inter's top brass said he wasn't for sale.

"From our side, we can yes absolutely, Lukaku is not for sale. Lukaku is an important piece on the chessboard available to Simone Inzaghi," Chief Executive Bepe Marotta said last month.

On Monday, Lukaku was seen boarding a flight to London after undergoing a medical at Milan's Columbus clinic. He was asked at the airport if he had a message for Inter's fans. "Greetings to the fans of Inter, did they want me to stay? I'll send a message in a few days," he said.

Lukaku is set to leapfrog Paris Saint Germain's Neymar as the most expensive footballer in history in combined transfer fees. While the Belgian forward's accumulated transfer fees are a staggering $403 million, Neymar is slightly behind him with $374 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo is third in the all-time list of transfer fees, after his grand total hit $266 million following his move to Juventus in 2018.