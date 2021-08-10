Lionel Messi Has Reportedly Reached Full Agreement With PSG

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement with French club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) over a transfer to the club, according to L'Equipe.
Messi’s plane is expected to arrive in Paris this afternoon, according to reports. He should pass the medical examination at the end of the day and then sign his two-year contract (plus one year as an option) in the wake. A press conference is expected to take place at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.
PSG will get the striker without having to pay Barca for his contract, as he's currently a free agent.
Messi started his career at Barcelona in 2004 and had played at his boyhood club until he bid his final farewell on 30 June.
Lionel Messi played 778 games for Barcelona, scoring 672 goals and making 305 assists. The forward has won 35 trophies in total with the Catalan club.
