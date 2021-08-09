Al Thani Family Member: Deal Between Messi, PSG Settled '100%', No Talks With Other Clubs Take Place

Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, a member of a family that owns the football club Paris Saint-Germain, announced on Monday that speculation about Lionel Messi being in negotiation with other clubs are false, as the deal has been sealed "100%" in favour of the Parisian club.
"It is not true what is rumored about the opening of negotiations between Messi and some clubs, things have been settled 100% in favor of Paris Saint-Germain", Al Thani tweeted.
The sheikh revealed that Messi is expected to arrive in Paris "within the next 72 hours".
Messi's departure from FC Barcelona, a team he has belonged to since 2004, was announced earlier in the week during an emotional press conference in which the iconic Argentinian footballer expressed his feelings in a tearful speech that immediately went viral.
Barcelona said it was not able to renew the contract with the legendary striker due to financial reasons, and after early rumours emerged about Messi leaving the club speculation arose surrounding what club would welcome the Argentinian footballer after he bid farewell to Barca.
Among the clubs expressing interest in Messi were Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, and Paris Saint-Germain, with the latter the new home for the football star.
