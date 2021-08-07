Register
19:03 GMT07 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Russian Olympic Committee's Dina Averina performs with the ribbon in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre in Tokyo, Japan.

    Russian Olympic Committee to Appeal With FIG on Rhythmic Gymnastics Judging at Tokyo Games

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083551204_0:0:3316:1867_1200x675_80_0_0_9cd16f9688715624d26765714721e26c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108071083551233-russian-olympic-committee-to-appeal-with-fig-on-rhythmic-gymnastics-judging-at-tokyo-games/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) will not ignore the contestable refereeing during the women's rhythmic individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics and is already drafting official appeals to the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), Stanislav Pozdnyakov, ROC president, said on Saturday.

    Earlier in the day, Russia's rhythmic gymnast Dina Averina came in second in the individual all-around final, losing to Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram by 0.150 points. The Russian athlete's coaches challenged the result after Ashram dropped the ribbon during her routine, but the appeal was rejected. Dina's sister Arina came in forth.

    "As soon as the final ended, we decided that we would not turn a blind eye to this whole situation. We are already preparing official appeals to the international federation. We would like to receive clarifications on a number of issues. We will do our best to ensure the transparency of this process and will publish the results," Pozdnyakov wrote on Instagram.

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Fencing - Women's Team Foil - Medal Ceremony - Makuhari Messe Hall B - Chiba, Japan - July 29, 2021. Gold medallists Inna Deriglazova of the Russian Olympic Committee, Adelina Zagidullina of the Russian Olympic Committee, Larisa Korobeynikova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Marta Martyanova of the Russian Olympic Committee celebrate on the podium REUTERS/Carl Recine
    © REUTERS / Carl Recine
    ROC Head Says No Doping Cases Among Russians at Games as Result of Recent Years' Work
    He noted that the ROC team's coaches and gymnasts did everything possible to correct the judges' decision under the existing rules, including immediately filing an appeal. However, Pozdnyakov said, not a single challenge submitted concerning Dina's points was satisfied.

    "Of course, I'm emotional. It seemed to me, as it did to many others, that in some routines Dina was stronger. And the fact that in the end she did not have gold is, of course, very insulting and painful. As well as the fourth place for Arina, who was punished for the same mistake much more severely than the future winner of the competition," the ROC head added.

    Later in the day, Pozdnyakov notified that the ROC has prepared the appeal and sent it to the FIG leadership for consideration.

    "Our headquarters and lawyers have already formed the request and sent it to the management of the International Gymnastics Federation. We are working on it. Now we are waiting for a response from the federation," he said.

     

    Tags:
    gymnastics, gymnast, Russian Olympic Committee, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires
    Apocalypse Now: California Suffers From Disastrous Wildfires
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse