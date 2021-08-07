Register
15:56 GMT07 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bajrang Punia

    India Matches Its Best Tally of Olympic Medals as Wrestler Bajrang Punia Claims Bronze in Tokyo

    © AP Photo / Anvar Ilyasov
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/07/1083550026_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_06c2c8559bf2dfc4271fff79e4c1082f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108071083549873-india-matches-its-best-tally-of-olympic-medals-as-wrestler-bajrang-punia-claims-bronze-in-tokyo/

    Former World No. 1 Bajrang Punia emulated ex-world champion Sushil Kumar and his mentor Yogeshwar Dutt to become just the third Indian wrestler ever to win a medal each at the Olympic, Asian, and Commonwealth Games. However, Bajrang is the only Indian wrestler to win three medals at the World Wrestling Championships.

    India's star wrestler and current World No. 2 Bajrang Punia hammered Daulet Niyazbekov of Kazakhstan 8-0 in the bronze medal bout of the men's freestyle 65kg category to secure his maiden Olympic medal in Tokyo on Saturday. Bajrang is ranked behind Russia's Rashidov Gadzhimurad in the world rankings. 

    Bajrang's medal was also the country's sixth medal in the Japanese capital, matching India's previous best-ever haul of medals, which they achieved in London in 2012.

    Bajrang dominated the bout from start to finish, never giving his Kazakh opponent any chance whatsoever in the contest.

    Within the blink of an eye, the 27-year-old grabbed an early 2-0 lead before making it 4-0 in his favour with a minute to go in the clash.

    Bajrang maintained his stranglehold on the match as he went to register a dominant 8-0 triumph after earning four more points with the help of a takedown and his solid defensive technique.

    Bajrang is the seventh Indian wrestler (both men and women) to clinch a medal at the Olympics. He is also the second Indian wrestler to claim a medal in Tokyo after Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver medal earlier in the Games.

    Bajrang is also the fifth Indian male wrestler to win a medal at the quadrennial sports mega-event, his four predecessors being Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav (bronze at Helsinki in 1952), Sushil Kumar (bronze in 2008 in Beijing and silver in London 2012), Yogeshwar Dutt (bronze in London 2012), and Dahiya (silver in Tokyo).

    Bajrang's historic feat was praised on social media, with several sports stars and celebs posting congratulatory tweets in his favour.

    Joining the country's Olympians, cricketers, and film stars in celebrating his bronze medal-winning effort was none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said he was proud of his achievement.

    Related:

    Tokyo 2020: India's Aditi Ashok Misses Women's Golf Bronze Medal by Whisker, Sets Twitter on Fire
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Ravi Kumar Dahiya is Third Indian Ever to Claim Olympics Silver
    Tags:
    Tokyo, Olympics, Olympics, Summer Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Tokyo Olympic Games, Olympic games, Olympic Games, wrestling, wrestler, medal, medal, medals, medalist, gold medal, silver medal, bronze, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Olympians, Olympic champion, Asian Games, world champion, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, prime minister
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse