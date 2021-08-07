Qatari Club Offers Lionel Messi a Contract Worth 1 Billion Dollars, Report Says

On 5 August, it became known that the Argentine striker, widely considered the best player in the history of football, will not continue with Barcelona. The club's president, Joan Laporta, revealed on Friday that signing Messi would have put the club at financial risk for 50 years.

Another day, another transfer rumour about Lionel Messi. This time the Argentine has been linked to the Qatari club Al Sadd, Soccegator reported, citing its sources. Sputnik has been unable to verify the claim. According to the outlet, the club offered the Argentine superstar, who will turn 35 next year, a three-year contract worth $1 billion.

Al Sadd is managed by another Barcelona legend Xavi, who in the past voiced interest in working with Messi as a coach.

"Who wouldn't want a joker up their sleeve like Leo, who can make the difference in 0.1 seconds? Physically he is still in good shape. He is still the best. It would be a huge privilege to coach Messi", Xavi said earlier this year.

The Deal is Done

Obviously, any club would be more than happy to see Messi join its ranks, however, only a few will be able to foot the bill. To be more precise, only rich clubs. For a long time, the athlete has been linked to Manchester City, owned by Emirati politician Sheikh Mansour. However, on Friday, the club's manager Pep Guardiola dismissed the rumours, saying the club is not thinking about Messi.

Another moneybag linked to Messi is Paris Saint-Germain. According to French journalist Mohamed Boufhasi, the sides have reached an agreement, with the club offering Messi a 2-year contract with an option to extend it for another year. Jorge Messi, the striker's de facto manager will meet with PSG representatives this weekend, with the contract expected to be finalised by Monday.

Argentine journalist Veronica Brunati claimed that the deal is already done and that Messi will be presented as a PSG player this Tuesday at a "mega event" held at the Eiffel Tower.