Bulgarian Boxer Stoyka Krasteva Wins Women's Flyweight Gold at Tokyo Olympics

The 35-year-old Bulgarian boxer defeated Turkey's Buse Naz Cakiroglu in three straight sets. Her victory brought the second gold medal to the Bulgarian team - the previous one was earned by martial artist Ivet Goranova, who won the women's 55 kg Kumite event.
Bronze medals went to Japanese boxer Tsukimi Namiki and Huang Hsiao-wen from Taiwan.
Stoyka Zhelyazkova Krasteva's victory in the women's #Boxing flyweight category is also #BUL's second Olympic gold at #Tokyo2020! pic.twitter.com/mT7SPoEXV0— Olympics (@Olympics) August 7, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)