Manchester United and Sega Agree on Name Change for the Club in Football Manager Video Game

The English football club Manchester United has agreed to settle a trademark dispute and allow the use of the name "Manchester UFC" or "Man UFC" from Football Manager 22 onwards, according to a statement on Friday.

Football Manager (FM) is a series of football management simulation video games by British developer Sports Interactive, published by Sega. FM players will no longer be able to manage Manchester United in the game. Instead, the club will be called "Manchester UFC" or "Man UFC".

"Manchester United and Sega have agreed a settlement to amicably resolve their trademark dispute relating to Football Manager. Both parties are pleased to resolve this matter to their mutual satisfaction," a statement by the club and the games maker has stated.

Manchester United and Sega have agreed a settlement to amicably resolve their trade mark dispute relating to Football Manager. Both parties are pleased to resolve this matter to their mutual satisfaction. pic.twitter.com/OQXeY7nMXP — Football Manager (@FootballManager) August 6, 2021

​According to FM, "these name changes have been made purely to settle the dispute on a no admissions basis".

FM has also maintained that Sega and Sports Interactive do not need a licence to use the name "Manchester United", but made the change as a gesture of goodwill so that both parties can move on.

Some fans reacted to the settlement and called Manchester United's ban on the use of the name "ridiculous" and "petty".

Ridiculous that United can’t allow it but at least Sega haven’t decided to take it any further! Manchester UFC, it is! https://t.co/gDhMWGuxYb — Josh ⚽️ (@willcoxj_twitch) August 6, 2021

Petty from Manchester United? Totally.



Highly rate Sports Interactive and SEGA for just putting it past them even if it's totally unnecessary. https://t.co/ahRl5JJyVk — SammyDoDa (@SammyDoDa_) August 6, 2021

​The agreement between the game developer and Manchester United will address some concerns among the fans that MU wanted to target the ability of Football Manager players to import their own logos and shirts for the club team.

Manchester United's spokesperson said they were satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations.