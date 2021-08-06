Bunch of Sore Losers at 2020 Olympics: Criticism of Bitter Attitude as British Boxer Pockets Silver

24-year-old Ben Whittaker raised eyebrows during the awards ceremony following the final in the men’s light heavyweight category on 4 August. Whittaker won the silver medal against Cuba’s Arlen Lopez, who took gold, but refused to wear the medal on the podium.

The British athlete refused to congratulate his rivals, pocketing the medal, and appeared to be in tears during the ceremony.

After the ceremony, however, he regretted his decision and said that he should have put “this beautiful silver medal round” his neck and smiled “because this is not just for me, it’s for the country”.

He assured the audience that he “wasn’t trying to be disrespectful to anyone”.

Whittaker’s initial reaction, although perhaps not very sportsmanlike, received support from some viewers. British TV host Piers Morgan called Whittaker “an athlete at these Olympics prepared to tell the truth about competing in elite sport”.

'You don't win silver, you lose gold. I'm very disappointed - I feel like a failure. You're in this game to win gold.'

Love this - finally, an athlete at these Olympics prepared to tell the truth about competing in elite sport.

Good for you @BenGWhittaker. https://t.co/32RKabmDx5 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 4, 2021

For some people second place isn’t good enough and I love that mentality. Look at England players getting their euro 20 runner up medals, they couldn’t even look at them! — JB (@Jb87R) August 4, 2021

​Others, however, were less supportive of the boxer, criticising his “lack of respect for the podium”.

Very disappointing at his lack of respect on the podium. He was genuinely great to watch in the boxing and to even BE THERE at the Olympics is an honour but not place the medal round his neck...he will look back at that moment in years to come and reflect. — Son of Jor-El (@SonofJorEl6) August 4, 2021

He didn't lose gold. He won silver because the other fella was better. (And I note BW didn't congratulate the Cuban.)

If BW can't grasp 'this' he's going to have a problem, in life, after the Olympics. — Chris Haxby (@chris_haxby) August 4, 2021

​The day after the ceremony, Whittaker took to Twitter to apologise for not wearing his medal with pride.

Iv had time to reflect & I’m grateful for everyone’s support, I’m sorry for not wearing my medal with pride

I’m just human & I was showing my emotion but in the wrong way

Now looking back, I’m sorry, what an achievement and I’m thankful…

OLYMPIC SILVER MEDALIST ✅ ✨

Thankyou💙 pic.twitter.com/f5CQHyM7HO — Ben Whittaker (@BenGWhittaker) August 5, 2021

​Another athlete’s comments after losing the gold medal have left some fans with a bad taste. US women’s soccer captain Megan Rapinoe said in an emotional reaction to her team’s loss to Canada on Monday:

“Obviously we never want to lose to Canada”, she added. “I don’t think I’ve ever lost to Canada. So it’s a bitter one”.

She might have lost but at least she’s the epitome of sportsmanship and class 😑 — Rando Calrissian (@RantsOnMute) August 3, 2021

Oof losing to Canada must be painful. — Elwë Singollo 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Strangeland_Elf) August 2, 2021

There are a bunch of sore losers in this year’s Olympics. — Brunette Bombshell 🇨🇦SK🍁 (@MilfSask) August 2, 2021

​American backstroke Olympian Ryan Murphy, who won a gold medal in the 4x100 medley relay, a silver in the 200m backstroke, and a bronze in the 100m backstroke, spoke bitterly after he was beaten by Russian athlete Evgeny Rylov.

Following Rylov’s victory in the 200m backstroke, Murphy said:

“It is what it is. I try not to get caught up in that. It is a huge mental drain on me to go throughout the year, that I am swimming in a race that’s probably not clean and that is what it is”.

In response, Russia’s Olympic Committee advised that athletes “need to learn how to lose”.

Hundreds of athletes, however, have shown grace in their defeat during the Olympic Games in Tokyo, congratulating their opponents and cherishing their silver and bronze medals.

The games end on 8 August, with the closing ceremony set to take place in Tokyo.