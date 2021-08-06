Colourful Hair, Nail Designs, & Fancy Knitwear: Fashion and Style at 2020 Tokyo Olympics

As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics edge ever closer to the finish line, with the closing ceremony set for August 8th, the gathering will stay in the minds of spectators for more than just athletic achievements.

Images of world-class athletes sporting memorable hair, beauty, and fashion styles have been appearing in the media as the Olympics progress in Tokyo. Some of the most colourful choices have been shared in online posts, adding a bit of spice to images of basketball, track and field, volleyball, and other athletes competing on the global stage.

Stephanie Mawuli, a Japanese basketball player, featured bits of colour in her hairstyle, just like the Jamaican track and field athlete Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Turkish volleyball player Ebrar Karakurt sported bright pink hair tones, making it easy for her fans to pick her out in the crowd.

It's the hair for us. 💁‍♀️



These Olympians are adding a pop of color to the Games with one-of-a-kind style.



Stephanie Mawuli: Basketball 🇯🇵

Ebrar Karakurt: Volleyball 🇹🇷

Shelley-Ann Fraser-Pryce: Track & Field 🇯🇲 pic.twitter.com/jkoPb2Euhf — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) August 2, 2021

​Purple, green, and red hair colours were worn by US athletes Raven Saunders and Megan Rapinoe, as well as Canada's Gabriela DeBues-Stafford.

Look good. Feel good. Play good.



Raven Saunders: Track & Field 🇺🇸

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford: Track & Field 🇨🇦

Megan Rapinoe: Soccer 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XDnvwG6Bfj — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) August 2, 2021

​Kiran Badloe, who won the gold medal for the Netherlands during the Men's RS:X Windsurfing competition, paid homage to Avatar Aang, an animated series character.

"This haircut is a tribute to the one and only true wind master. The avatar, the last air bender known to be alive. I hope the spirit of this great warrior gives me the power to sail well this week and use the wind in my favour. One day I dream of become a master of the wind myself, a true air bender", Badloe wrote on his Instagram profile.

Nail art has also been in demand by Olympic athletes, with many featuring various designs, including the Olympic rings.

American gymnast Sunisa Lee clinched her all-around gold medal in women's gymnastics, while allowing the world to appreciate her nail art.

That new Olympic bling. All-around champion #SunisaLee shows off her gold medal, with the Olympic rings painted on her nails. @reuterspictures #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/lA7sCqzPLW — Lindsey Wasson (@lindseywasson) July 29, 2021

​Other nail designs seen included a hockey pictogram and national flags.

When competing at the highest level, every little detail of your equipment is important… even your nails! 💅#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/zKcK8ENZ1n — Olympics (@Olympics) August 2, 2021

​British diver and Olympic medalist Tom Daley attracted international to knitwear when he was seen knitting while watching the women's 3m springboard final

If my future husband ain't knitting like Tom Daley so what's the point of having husband? pic.twitter.com/3UexnS8Qqt — puffy cheeks duo (@puffycheeksduo) August 4, 2021

The dress code at the Olympic Games varies from sport to sport, but on average athletes tend to avoid clothing that takes away focus from their performance.