Netizens Enraged as Indian Women's Hockey Star Vandana Katariya's Family Receives Casteist Abuse

Netizens were left enraged by reports that the family of Vandana Katariya - the Indian women's hockey team star - was subjected to casteist abuse by two local upper-caste men in her home town Haridwar, a holy place in the country's northern state of Uttarakhand.
A few questioned their mindset but others slammed the two persons for their shameful act.
Hockey player Vandana Katariya & family endured casteist slurs in Uttarakhand hometown— Chetan Kumar / ಚೇತನ್ (@ChetanAhimsa) August 5, 2021
Such discrimination must be condemned en masse by celebrities & sports personalities
Condoning caste/religion-motivated insults symptomatic of latent & blatant #Brahminism in Indian athletics
This is sickening . Shame on the people who ridiculed Vandana Katariya and her family .— Shabnam Hashmi (@ShabnamHashmi) August 5, 2021
Our women hockey players performed fantastically well and fought till the end . A big salute to all of them . pic.twitter.com/IWMW4dT2Za
We need to apologize as a country to Vandana Katariya. She’s worked hard and the ladies played well yesterday and no one deserves this sort of treatment. I am sorry her family had to go through this. https://t.co/oLqa6mMf0n— Vasundhara Sirnate Drennan (@vsirnate) August 5, 2021
Stooping to new lows everyday, we are.— Geetika (@geetikamantri) August 5, 2021
Casteist slurs, abuses thrown at Olympic star Vandana Katariya’s family https://t.co/Rll4UZauaS via @timesofindia
Absolutely shameful, when will we leave this thought behind? 😞#hockeyindia #VandanaKatariya #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics #Dalit #Caste #Olympics https://t.co/OXwtT1lcGy— Parth Shokeen (@parthshokeen1) August 5, 2021
Vandana Katariya bring the medal and tear the arses of haters with it. Even if you don't win use your hockey stick.— Shashank (@exiledhymn) August 5, 2021
Shame on such a mindset :— Rahul Dogra (@rahulsimpact) August 5, 2021
Haridwar: Casteist slurs, abuses thrown at Olympic star Vandana Katariya’s familyhttps://t.co/mWkJpl3VW5
This is unacceptable, guilties shall be severely punished for this offence. The whole country stands with #VandanaKatariya@cmo_uttarakhand@pushkardhami @HMOIndia@ianuragthakur@IndianOlympians@TIRATHSRAWAThttps://t.co/UQlrr2woyZ— Fight with Injustice 🇮🇳 (@NeelWarrior) August 5, 2021
If the state does not punish the alleged upper caste goons who misbehaved at "Vandana Katariya" house,— Anita Reddy (@AnitaReddyIn) August 5, 2021
then it has no right to celebrate the success of the "Olympics"#DalitLivesMatterIndia
The incident occurred despite India's spectacular performance at the Tokyo Olympics which has attracted praise from millions of Indians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Several Indian media organisations reported that the incident happened soon after India lost their semi-final contest against Argentina at Tokyo's Oi Hockey Stadium.
Katariya's family, however, said they feel proud of her despite the lost game.
"We were upset after the loss. But the team went down fighting. We were proud of that," Katariya's brother Shekhar told local media on Thursday.
"Suddenly, right after the match, we heard loud noises. Crackers were being burst outside our house. When we went outside, we saw two men from our village - whom we know, and they are upper castes - dancing in front of our house."
"They used caste slurs, insulted our family and said the Indian team lost because too many 'Dalits' [a caste slur applied to India's so-called 'Untouchables'] made it onto the team. They carried on by saying not just hockey but every sport should keep Dalits out," he added.
One of the accused has been detained after Shekhar reported the incident to the police.
In India's largely Hindu society, caste is an ancient form of social structure, wherein Hindus are divided into four main categories - Brahmins (priests), then Kshatriyas (warriors), through to Vaishyas (skilled workers) and the Shudras (unskilled workers) at the bottom. These four categories are further divided into sub-castes.
All comments
Show new comments (0)