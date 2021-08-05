Netizens Enraged as Indian Women's Hockey Star Vandana Katariya's Family Receives Casteist Abuse

India's women's field hockey team has already made history in Tokyo, reaching their maiden Olympic semi-final in Japan's capital city. But despite their superlative performance at the Games, some people hurled casteist remarks against the family of the team's star player, Vandana Katariya, on Wednesday.

Netizens were left enraged by reports that the family of Vandana Katariya - the Indian women's hockey team star - was subjected to casteist abuse by two local upper-caste men in her home town Haridwar, a holy place in the country's northern state of Uttarakhand.

A few questioned their mindset but others slammed the two persons for their shameful act.

Hockey player Vandana Katariya & family endured casteist slurs in Uttarakhand hometown



Such discrimination must be condemned en masse by celebrities & sports personalities



Condoning caste/religion-motivated insults symptomatic of latent & blatant #Brahminism in Indian athletics — Chetan Kumar / ಚೇತನ್ (@ChetanAhimsa) August 5, 2021

Vandana Katariya bring the medal and tear the arses of haters with it. Even if you don't win use your hockey stick. — Shashank (@exiledhymn) August 5, 2021

Shame on such a mindset :



Haridwar: Casteist slurs, abuses thrown at Olympic star Vandana Katariya’s familyhttps://t.co/mWkJpl3VW5 — Rahul Dogra (@rahulsimpact) August 5, 2021

If the state does not punish the alleged upper caste goons who misbehaved at "Vandana Katariya" house,



then it has no right to celebrate the success of the "Olympics"#DalitLivesMatterIndia — Anita Reddy (@AnitaReddyIn) August 5, 2021

The incident occurred despite India's spectacular performance at the Tokyo Olympics which has attracted praise from millions of Indians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Several Indian media organisations reported that the incident happened soon after India lost their semi-final contest against Argentina at Tokyo's Oi Hockey Stadium.

Katariya's family, however, said they feel proud of her despite the lost game.

"We were upset after the loss. But the team went down fighting. We were proud of that," Katariya's brother Shekhar told local media on Thursday.

"Suddenly, right after the match, we heard loud noises. Crackers were being burst outside our house. When we went outside, we saw two men from our village - whom we know, and they are upper castes - dancing in front of our house."

"They used caste slurs, insulted our family and said the Indian team lost because too many 'Dalits' [a caste slur applied to India's so-called 'Untouchables'] made it onto the team. They carried on by saying not just hockey but every sport should keep Dalits out," he added.

One of the accused has been detained after Shekhar reported the incident to the police.

In India's largely Hindu society, caste is an ancient form of social structure, wherein Hindus are divided into four main categories - Brahmins (priests), then Kshatriyas (warriors), through to Vaishyas (skilled workers) and the Shudras (unskilled workers) at the bottom. These four categories are further divided into sub-castes.