PM Modi, Olympians, Celebs Join Celebrations as Indian Men's Field Hockey Team Wins Bronze in Tokyo

Eight-time champions India finally ended their 41-year-long drought at the Olympics, clinching a bronze medal after a thrilling 5-4 win over two-time world champions Germany at Tokyo's Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday. It is the country's first field hockey medal at the Games since their gold medal winning heroics in Moscow in 1980.

Congratulatory wishes and praise have started pouring in for the Indian Hockey Team, led by Manpreet Singh, on Thursday after their triumph over Germany at the Tokyo Olympics, where they won a bronze medal.

India humbled their rival Germany 5-4 as their fans watched with a sense of hope and prayed for a win.

India's prime minister, president, Olympians, and celebrities from different walks of life all lavished praise for the exceptional resilience showcased by the Indian Hockey Team just two days after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Belgium in the semi-finals.

On Thursday, leading the celebratory mood was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the team's spectacular achievement of winning the country's first medal in field hockey in 41 years.

Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to each & every member of the hockey contingent on winning the #Bronze for India!



A fantastic hard fought win…The penalty corner save by Sreejesh in the dying moments of the game was amazing.👏🏻



Entire 🇮🇳 is immensely proud!#Hockey #Tokyo2020 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/7Rtko9kS63 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 5, 2021​

Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021

Chak De Fattey ! Burraaah

A landmark day for @TheHockeyIndia

After being down 3-1, INDIA fights back to win the bronze medal match 5-3, a first Olympic medal in #Hockey after 40 years. Mazaa aa gaya #IndvsGer pic.twitter.com/0T3ssVPnRG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2021

A BILLION CHEERS for INDIA 🇮🇳!



Boys, you’ve done it !

We can’t keep calm !#TeamIndia 🥉!



Our Men’s Hockey Team dominated and defined their destiny in the Olympic history books today, yet again !



We are extremely proud of you!#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/n78BqzcnpK — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 5, 2021

Wow!! Indian Men’s Hockey Team Congratulations. Resilience and skill at its peak. What an exciting match. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 5, 2021

An #OLYMPIC medal in #HOCKEY after 41 years. So happy to have called this match from the commentary box with Raman Bhanot. Smiles now. Il probably cry later. Means so much to Indian hockey. I’m so proud to be an Indian hockey player and so proud of this team ❤️🇮🇳🏑 pic.twitter.com/gXEWIKNzsz — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2021

A win that will go down in history! 🇮🇳

What a phenomenal performance by our men’s hockey team 🔥

Bringing home the bronze after 41 years! Congratulations Team India 🇮🇳 #Olympics #Cheer4India #BackTheBlue pic.twitter.com/oEAcOVz8h1 — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) August 5, 2021

Congratulations Team India on rewriting history! An Olympic medal after 41 years! What a match, what a comeback! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/3mdym3Cupa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 5, 2021

Congratulations to our men's hockey team for winning an Olympic Medal in hockey after 41 years. The team showed exceptional skills, resilience & determination to win. This historic victory will start a new era in hockey and will inspire the youth to take up and excel in the sport — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2021

India's victory, though, wasn't straightforward and they had to fight for it till the very end.

The Indians were put under tremendous pressure early on in the contest as the Germans had grabbed a 3-1 lead well into the first half.

However, Manpreet and his teammates mounted a spectacular comeback, first levelling the scores at 3-3 before racing to a 5-3 lead after the conclusion of the third quarter.

Even though Germany gained another point, India held on to their nerves in the final 2 minutes of the clash to secure India's first hockey medal in the Olympics after four decades.

Their recent bronze medal winning feat would add much more heft to their legacy as India has the most successful field hockey team in the history of the Olympics, winning an unprecedented eight gold medals at the biggest sporting spectacle in the world.

Their rich haul of gold medals at the Olympics came in 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980.