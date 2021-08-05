Register
07:55 GMT05 August 2021
    Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Hockey - Men - Bronze medal match - Germany v India - Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - August 5, 2021. Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran of India poses for pictures as he celebrates winning the match for bronze.

    PM Modi, Olympians, Celebs Join Celebrations as Indian Men's Field Hockey Team Wins Bronze in Tokyo

    © REUTERS / BERNADETT SZABO
    Sport
    Eight-time champions India finally ended their 41-year-long drought at the Olympics, clinching a bronze medal after a thrilling 5-4 win over two-time world champions Germany at Tokyo's Oi Hockey Stadium on Thursday. It is the country's first field hockey medal at the Games since their gold medal winning heroics in Moscow in 1980.

    Congratulatory wishes and praise have started pouring in for the Indian Hockey Team, led by Manpreet Singh, on Thursday after their triumph over Germany at the Tokyo Olympics, where they won a bronze medal.

    India humbled their rival Germany 5-4 as their fans watched with a sense of hope and prayed for a win. 

    India's prime minister, president, Olympians, and celebrities from different walks of life all lavished praise for the exceptional resilience showcased by the Indian Hockey Team just two days after suffering a heartbreaking loss to Belgium in the semi-finals. 

    On Thursday, leading the celebratory mood was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hailed the team's spectacular achievement of winning the country's first medal in field hockey in 41 years.

    India's victory, though, wasn't straightforward and they had to fight for it till the very end.

    The Indians were put under tremendous pressure early on in the contest as the Germans had grabbed a 3-1 lead well into the first half.

    However, Manpreet and his teammates mounted a spectacular comeback, first levelling the scores at 3-3 before racing to a 5-3 lead after the conclusion of the third quarter.

    Even though Germany gained another point, India held on to their nerves in the final 2 minutes of the clash to secure India's first hockey medal in the Olympics after four decades.

    Their recent bronze medal winning feat would add much more heft to their legacy as India has the most successful field hockey team in the history of the Olympics, winning an unprecedented eight gold medals at the biggest sporting spectacle in the world.

    Their rich haul of gold medals at the Olympics came in 1928, 1932, 1936, 1948, 1952, 1956, 1964 and 1980.

