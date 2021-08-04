'Well Fought Lovlina': PM Modi Praises Bronze-Winning Boxer Who Took on World Champ at Olympics

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded boxer Lovlina Borgohain for her 'never-say-die' attitude at the Tokyo Olympics. Her unflinching spirit found special mention in Modi's tweet after she won a bronze medal at the mega event.
Well fought @LovlinaBorgohai! Her success in the boxing ring inspires several Indians. Her tenacity and determination are admirable. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze. Best wishes for her future endeavours. #Tokyo2020— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021
Despite the semifinal contest between Lovlina and Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli turning out to be a lop-sided affair as the Indian boxer was beaten 5-0 at Tokyo's Kokugikan Arena, her achievement was celebrated by the country's leading sports stars, politicians and fans on social media.
Congratulations to Boxer #LovlinaBorgohain!— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 4, 2021
You’ve done the country proud.#DaughtersOfIndia
You’ve boxed your way into history #Lovlina! Superb! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/GvM9HGCOa0— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 4, 2021
Lovlina, you gave your best punch !🥊— Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 4, 2021
India 🇮🇳 is extremely proud of what you have achieved !
You’ve achieved a 🥉 medal in your first Olympics; the journey has just begun!
Well done @LovlinaBorgohai !#Boxing #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/kIW7qkeze5
Brilliant Lovlina !— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 4, 2021
Just the third ever Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal.
Congratulations #LovlinaBorgohain on winning the bronze. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9kxniIDnk8
Lovlina Borgohain's story is one of grit & that spirit of never giving up.— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 4, 2021
Having battled COVID-19 last year, she beat the odds at #Tokyo2020 to secure a bronze for India 🇮🇳.
Congratulations @LovlinaBorgohai Ji, the entire nation is proud of you.#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/XXsvX7RIo1
Well done to Lovlina Borgohain. Your journey from a small village in Assam to Tokyo is inspirational. We are all proud of you for representing the Indian flag. We are with you and we are confident that you will do even better in Paris 2024. @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/BQ0LwROUuf— Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) August 4, 2021
Congratulations,@LovlinaBorgohai. The nation takes immense pride in your astounding achievement at #Tokyo2020. Being the only sportsperson from #Assam to bag an #Olympic medal, #Lovlina, may you continue to inspire generations of youth with your performance & experience.#Boxing pic.twitter.com/EWasbhvwSf— Dr. Samujjal Bhattacharjya (@SamujjalBhatta) August 4, 2021
You did great and made history for Assam. We love you Lovlina. Congratulations on winning Bronze Medal! #Olympics #Boxing #Cheer4India— Sp Ngente (@Chelsea_Ngente) August 4, 2021
The 23-year-old's success earned India its third medal in boxing at the Olympics.
Before Lovlina, only two Indian boxers had won a medal at the quadrennial sports mega-event.
Vijender Singh was the first Indian to win a medal in the sport, clinching a bronze medal in Beijing in 2008 before Mary Kom replicated his feat at the London Games in 2012.
