India's Medal Hopes Surge After Wrestlers Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia Storm Into Tokyo Semis

Wrestlers Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Deepak Punia raised India's medal hopes at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, as both men sailed in the semifinals of their respective events.
While Ravi Kumar put up a dominant display, overcoming the challenge of Bulgaria's Vangelov Valentinov, 14-4, to cruise into the men's freestyle 57 kg semifinals, Deepak Punia outclassed Zushen Lin of China to book his berth in the last 4 stage of the 86 kg freestyle category.
Dominated the bout and how! 😱— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 4, 2021
Here's how Ravi Kumar stormed to the quarter-final winning his first Olympic bout 13-2 by technical superiority! 🤼♂️#StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | #Tokyo2020 | #Olympics pic.twitter.com/Rq2UY9rj4d
Indian wrestlers grabbing headlines at olympics.— PM Sai Prasad🇮🇳 (@team_sai) August 4, 2021
Congratulations to #RaviDahiya & #DeepakPunia on storming into Semi-finals.
Nation is eagerly waiting to increase medal tally. Go for gold. Best of luck for upcoming matches.#Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/yNZif8RLKI
Ravi Kumar and Deepak Punia's stellar performance came after the Indian wrestlers began their Tokyo campaign on a disappointing note, with Sonam Malik bowing out of the women's 62 kg freestyle category in the first round.
Ravi Kumar, who won a gold medal in the Asian Championships in June, started the match in style, racing to a 8-2 lead before powering his way past the Bulgarian 14-4 with the utmost ease.
Deepak Punia Wins Nail-biter vs China's Lin
Unlike Ravi Kumar, who had an easy time on the mat, Dahiya's contest against Lin wen down to the wire.
The Indian wrestler found himself under immense pressure right at the beginning of the contest as the Chinese matched him in almost every department of the game.
At one point the scores were tied at 3-3, with just about a minute to go in the match, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.
That's how you finish in style! 😎— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 4, 2021
Second seed Deepak Punia gives #IND a semi-final entry in the men's 86kg freestyle wrestling! 🤼♂️#StrongerTogether | #Olympics | #Tokyo2020 | #BestOfTokyo pic.twitter.com/lb44bPOfsy
However, when push came to shove, Dahiya rose to the occasion, grabbing Lin's leg to secure a touchdown in the final 30 seconds and eventually seal the deal in his favour.
