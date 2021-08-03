'Have Sweet Dreams When I Think of Him': Barca President Gives Update on Messi’s Contract Extension

On 2 August, during the official presentation of Emerson Royal as an FC Barcelona player, the club's president Joan Laporta made an update on the situation with Lionel Messi signing a contract extension.
“Every night I have sweet dreams when I think of Messi. We are doing everything possible for him to stay here. The negotiations are progressing well. We are in the process and Messi wants to continue, we have to make him continue and he wants to stay,” Joan Laporta said, as quoted by Football Espana.
Earlier it was reported that Lionel Messi has finished negotiations on a contract with Barcelona and will remain at the club, signing a new contract until 2026.
Messi's contract with Barcelona ended at the end of June. The Argentine has been defending the colours of the team throughout his career. In the last campaign, he played 35 matches in La Liga (30 goals and 9 assists).
