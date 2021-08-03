Register
03 August 2021
    England's Harry Kane reacts during the Euro 2020 final soccer match between Italy and England at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, July 11, 2021.

    'Shame on Kane': Fans Slam England Skipper After Tottenham Star Fails to Report for Training

    Since late last year, England skipper and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been linked with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City – but Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to let him go.

    English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur's fans have let rip at club talisman Harry Kane for failing to report to training after a prolonged break ahead of the 2021-22 season.

    While some fans have accused him of betraying Spurs, others are insisting that it's the right time to sell the England striker.

    Reports from Tottenham say that the club is prepared to let him go after he refused to return to Enfield Training Centre a few weeks after England's defeat in the Euro 202 final against Italy. 

    Kane, who was England's top-scorer in the competition with four goals, was scheduled to take COVID tests before preparing the the season ahead under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. But Kane is so far a no show - and it's believed he's trying to push through a transfer to Manchester City. 

    Pep Guardiola's City has been courting the forward for some time and the Three Lions skipper allegedly has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy to let him go if the price is right, despite the fact he still has three years left on his contract.

    According to multiple reports, Levy is reluctant to sell his star player, who he reportedly values at $210 million.

    If Kane does succeed in convincing Levy to let him depart, he could become the third most expensive player in football history behind Paris Saint Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

    While Kane has scored 221 goals in 336 games for Tottenham, the north London club has never won the Premier League. Kane has said he wants to win trophies and a move to Man City will almost guarantee him some silverware. 

    Former Man United and England defender Ferdinand took to Twitter to back the striker.

