'Shame on Kane': Fans Slam England Skipper After Tottenham Star Fails to Report for Training

Since late last year, England skipper and Tottenham striker Harry Kane has been linked with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City – but Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy is reluctant to let him go.

English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur's fans have let rip at club talisman Harry Kane for failing to report to training after a prolonged break ahead of the 2021-22 season.

While some fans have accused him of betraying Spurs, others are insisting that it's the right time to sell the England striker.

Fine him and stick him in the reserves. Absolute lack of professionalism. He's happy to take the £200k per week the club pay him. — Matt Riley (@MatthewRiley123) August 2, 2021

If this is true Harry Kane should lose the England captaincy. The England captain should always be a role model for young players. And to not show up for training for the club that’s paying you! And you have a contract with is so disrespectful and unprofessional. Shame on Kane. — Thomas Bø (@ThomasBo82) August 2, 2021

Just take the 150m and let him go.

It's just annoying now.

But he needs to understand that the board obviously can't undersell him, the price tag is valid.

WE CAN BUILD A BETTER TEAM WITHOUT HIM. — I'll think about it later. (@YJaisingh) August 2, 2021

He is our captain, our legend , our star. How can one not show up just like that. Unacceptable. — justinleong (@justinleong13) August 2, 2021

If this is the way he treats the club that gave him his career, let him leave. Had enough toxicity with Jose and I'm sick of it now — Zach🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇳🇿 (@CacaceSZN) August 2, 2021

Reports from Tottenham say that the club is prepared to let him go after he refused to return to Enfield Training Centre a few weeks after England's defeat in the Euro 202 final against Italy.

Kane, who was England's top-scorer in the competition with four goals, was scheduled to take COVID tests before preparing the the season ahead under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo. But Kane is so far a no show - and it's believed he's trying to push through a transfer to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's City has been courting the forward for some time and the Three Lions skipper allegedly has a gentleman's agreement with Spurs Chairman Daniel Levy to let him go if the price is right, despite the fact he still has three years left on his contract.

According to multiple reports, Levy is reluctant to sell his star player, who he reportedly values at $210 million.

If Kane does succeed in convincing Levy to let him depart, he could become the third most expensive player in football history behind Paris Saint Germain forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

While Kane has scored 221 goals in 336 games for Tottenham, the north London club has never won the Premier League. Kane has said he wants to win trophies and a move to Man City will almost guarantee him some silverware.

Former Man United and England defender Ferdinand took to Twitter to back the striker.

Let @paulpogba not turn up for @ManUtd training and see how the English media and fans go mad!

Helicopters & police forces out searching his location immediately 😂#kane #PremierLeague #FootballNews — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 2, 2021