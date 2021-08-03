Watch: Norway's Karsten Warholm Wins Gold in Men's 400m Hurdles, Breaks His Own World Record

Norway's Karsten Warholm has won gold in the men's Olympic 400mH on Tuesday, breaking his own world record.
Warholm finished in 45.94 seconds in the final and improved his own achievement of a month ago - 46.70.
American Rai Benjamin won silver (46.17), and Brazil's Alison dos Santos took bronze (46.72).
When you break a world record at the #Olympics 💪! Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks his own world record & wins #gold 400m🏃♂️hurdles. More coverage @nbcbayarea (cable 3 - antenna 11) pic.twitter.com/y5EAPPEm9a— Jeff Ranieri (@JeffRanieri) August 3, 2021
Karsten Warholm Breaks 400M hurdles record pic.twitter.com/4SAhwFbNzX— SportsMedia_ (@MediaWithSports) August 3, 2021
