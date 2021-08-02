Aussie Track Cyclist Suffers Crash During Men's Team Ride at Tokyo Olympics - Photo, Video

Australian track cyclist Alex Porter crashed during the men's team pursuit qualification at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo on Monday morning.
Porter was riding third wheel when the handlebars of his bike snapped and he fell face-first into the wooden boards of the velodrome.
The crash did not affect other riders but the race was stopped.
A video of the crash has been shared online.
The Australian team were chasing the time of the Danes, who are the current World Champions and have proven to be the fastest team, followed by Italy and New Zealand.
After Alex Porter was provided first aid and underwent a concussion test, the Australian cyclists were allowed a re-run. As a result, Australia was ranked fifth in the men's team qualifying event.
