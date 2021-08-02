Celebs, Cricketers and Indian Sports Stars Go Gaga Over P. V. Sindhu's Historic Feat in Tokyo

Star shuttler P. V. Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals after the 26-year-old defeated China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match in the women's singles at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Sindhu had earlier clinched a silver medal at the Games in Rio in 2016.

Reigning badminton world champion P. V. Sindhu's 21-13, 21-15 victory over her Chinese opponent He Bingjiao, giving her a historic bronze medal, has sparked a fan frenzy on Twitter.

Several social media users are lauding Sindhu for her heroics in Japan, before declaring that she had made the country proud with her superlative performance.

Her remarkable feat has been even hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a number of film stars, and Indian sports personalities, with a tweet from former cricketer Virender Sehwag receiving more than 71,000 likes and nearly 6,000 retweets.

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,

Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .

First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021

Our girl is getting home the bronze !!!!!

She did it!!!

One colour at a time I say!

Come on champ @Pvsindhu1

This calls for a celebration !!!!!!

You are one of a kind, let’s celebrate YOU! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 1, 2021

Yet another historic win.. by one of India's best!! Congratulations on winning the bronze @Pvsindhu1! Immensely happy and proud!! 👏👏👏 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/QtxlRvndEo — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 ! You make us super proud !!! pic.twitter.com/55lMOCQeMc — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2021

2016 🥈 & 2020 🥉 🏸



What an achievement to win 2️⃣ Olympic medals for 🇮🇳, @Pvsindhu1!



You have made the whole nation very very proud.#Badminton #Olympics #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/9qsaqwcQsh — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 1, 2021

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

That's two Olympic medals in two Games and she still has so much to achieve! Take a bow @Pvsindhu1, what a phenomenal achievement. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 1, 2021

2 Olympic medals, the only Badminton World Champion from India, totally 5 World Championship medals. @Pvsindhu1 is arguably India’s greatest ever athlete in individual sports 🇮🇳 — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 1, 2021

Sindhu, who dominated the proceedings against He from the outset, is now the second Indian ever to win back-to-back medals at the Olympics.​

Wrestler Sushil Kumar is the only other Indian athlete to achieve a similar landmark. Kumar won a bronze medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and followed it up with a silver medal in London in 2012.

P. V. Sindhu's success in Tokyo also ensured India's third medal in badminton. Previously, former World No. 1 Saina Nehwal had won a bronze medal in the Chinese capital in 2008 and Sindhu won a silver medal 8 years later in Rio.

Former shuttler Abhinn Shyam Gupta, who represented India at the Athens Olympics in 2004 dubbed Sindhu's bronze medal-winning feat "unprecedented".

"What Sindhu has achieved is unprecedented and unparalleled in India's Olympic history," he told Sputnik on Monday.

"Just like Rio, where women athletes led from the front and made the country proud, Sindhu, Lovlina Borgohain and Mirabai Chanu have given the Indian fans something to cheer about in Tokyo," he added.