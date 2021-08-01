Sebastian Vettel Disqualified From Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton Becomes 2nd

German racing driver Sebastian Vettel has been disqualified from the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix on Sunday, giving way to Lewis Hamilton, who has moved up to second place.
The driver, who finished second to French racing driver Esteban Ocon at the Hungarian GP, has fallen out of the prizewinners podium after "stewards were unable to take the required amount of fuel for sampling following the race," according to a tweet from Formula 1.
Lewis Hamilton has climbed to second place, while Ferrari's Carlos Sainz has taken third.
UPDATED: The points scorers from Hungary after Sebastian Vettel's disqualification#HungarianGP 🇭🇺 #F1 pic.twitter.com/gokhmLyW5X— Formula 1 (@F1) August 1, 2021
Earlier on Sunday, FIA F1 said that technical delegate Jo Bauer had noted Vettel's Aston Martin car had contained an insufficient amount of fuel after the driver finished the race. “It was possible to take only a 0.3 litre sample,” he said.
The tournament technical crew must ensure that not less than one litre sample fuel be taken out of a car at any part of the race, according to F1 rules.
