Register
14:35 GMT31 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's P.V. Sindhu returns the ball to Vietnam's Vu Thi Trang during their women's single badminton match at 18th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018

    Tokyo 2020: Indian Fans Left Heartbroken as Badminton Star PV Sindhu Loses to Tai Tzu-Ying in Semis

    © AP Photo / Bernat Armangue
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/09/1083106574_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_c0bf5875a12cc68c0e7a4d81fb7fb60c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107311083498328-tokyo-2020-indian-fans-left-heartbroken-as-badminton-star-pv-sindhu-loses-to-tai-tzu-ying-in-semis/

    It was a disastrous Saturday for the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics as they suffered one setback after another. While top-ranked boxer Amit Panghal and archer Atanu Das disappointed in the morning, it was shuttler P.V. Sindhu's defeat in the evening that broke a billion hearts.

    Indian fans took to Twitter to say how upset they were at badminton World Champion P.V. Sindhu's loss to Taiwan's Tai Tzu-Ying in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, with some even praying for her triumph in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

    For Indian supporters, there has been no bigger heartbreak at the Olympics than the Rio Games silver medalist's exit, with many fans displaying their state of mind by putting up broken heart images on social media.

    Sindhu entered the match in prime form, winning all her matches before the last 4 stage in Tokyo in straight sets.

    Her demolition of home favourite Akane Yamaguchi in the quarterfinals on Friday raised hopes that Sindhu could succeed in challenging the World No. 1, her perennial nemesis, who has completely dominated the Indian in the past.

    The Taiwanese had a 13-5 advantage over Sindhu in their head-to-head clashes before their semifinal.

    Sindhu, who won the World Championships in 2019, seemed to have developed a mental block against her rival as she failed to take her chances in the opening game, squandering an early lead and handing the advantage back to Tzu-Ying, who eventually won it 21-18 in 21 minutes.

    The setback of losing the first game was enormous for Sindhu as she went down quickly in the second game, dropping it 12-21 in just 19 minutes.  

    In the end, it turned out to be a meek display from Sindhu as she was defeated 21-18, 21-12 in what was a great display of attacking badminton by Tzu-Ying.

    After the match, the Indian badminton player acknowledged that winning the first game was crucial for her and even though she had her opportunities, she failed to grab them.

    "I should have taken the first game, that's what I felt. It's not easy, but it was crucial. It's all in the game and I have to take it in a positive way. If I had won the first game, it would have been different", Sindhu said after her defeat.

    "Even in the second game, from the start I was fighting back and getting a couple of points, but she didn't even make any unforced errors. At the end of the day it is the semifinal and everyone will be at their top level. It's a bit sad that I am not on the winning side, but I have one more match to go so I need to keep my tempo going, recover soon and come back tomorrow", she added.

    Sindhu, though, will have a chance at redemption as she will now face China's He Bingjiao in the bronze medal match on Sunday.

    Related:

    Twitterati Hail Lovlina Borgohain as Female Boxer Secures India's Second Medal at Tokyo Olympics
    Setback for India as Top-Ranked Boxer Amit Panghal Suffers Shock Loss at Tokyo Olympics
    Rafael Nadal Fans Mock Novak Djokovic After Serb's Golden Slam Bid Ends With Stunning Loss in Tokyo
    Tokyo 2020: Redemption for India as Shuttler Sindhu, Boxer Satish, Hockey Team Foray Into Quarters
    Tags:
    Olympics, Olympics, Summer Olympics, Tokyo, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Sputnik, Sputnik, fan, fans, defeat, loss, medal, medal, medals, medalist, gold medal, silver medal, Olympians, world champion, boxer, boxing, boxing match, boxing match, Twitter, Twitter, Twitter, Social media, Social Media, Social Media, Social Media, social media, game, display, match, semi-finals, quarterfinal, quarterfinals
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse