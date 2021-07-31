Watch Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Go Berserk As He Leaves Tokyo Olympics Without Medal

Tennis star Novak Djokovic is leaving the Tokyo Olympics without a medal after he was beaten by Spain's Pablo Carreno 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 in a bronze medal match. It was a shocking loss for Djokovic given that his opponent is now ranked 77th. The Serb couldn't hide his anger as he lost game after game. At one point, he even threw his racket into the stands.
This was probably the first and last time the coronavirus pandemic proved useful – no one was hurt as a result of the escapade because the Games are being held without spectators.
Djokovic then destroyed another racket against the metal edge of the net after failing to score a point.
The Serb came to Tokyo hoping to become the first man to win the so-called "Golden Slam" – all four majors and a gold medal at the Olympics in the same year. German athlete Steffi Graff is the only player to ever achieve this feat. Djokovic had a chance to win a bronze medal in mixed doubles later today, but he withdrew from the match with a shoulder injury.
