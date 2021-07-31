Simone Biles Will Not Participate in Finals For Vault & Uneven Bars at Tokyo Olympics 2020

Gymnast Simone Biles won't participate in additional Olympic events - the woman's gymnastics event finals for vault and the uneven bars, according to a statement from USA Gymnastics, issued on Friday.
"After further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars. She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam", the statement reads.
American gymnast MyKayla Skinner will take part in the vault finals, instead of Biles.
Earlier, Biles revealed the reason for her withdrawal from the Olympics, saying that she refused to compete in the team all-around due to a problematic psychological state and space orientation disorder.
The gymnast withdrew from competition after a mistake in the vault. As a result, the American team won the silver medal in the team event, behind first place athletes from Russia.
