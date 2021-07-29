Register
11:49 GMT29 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    P.V. Sindhu of India in action during the match against Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel

    Tokyo 2020: Redemption for India as Shuttler Sindhu, Boxer Satish, Hockey Team Foray Into Quarters

    © REUTERS / LEONHARD FOEGER
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/1d/1083485029_0:0:1493:840_1200x675_80_0_0_5eda89fefbee2d4f2b42d9e2485a2379.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202107291083484596-tokyo-2020-redemption-for-india-as-shuttler-sindhu-boxer-satish-hockey-team-foray-into-quarters/

    Barring the lone silver medal won by weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, Indian athletes in Tokyo have disappointed their fans with their performance. While the archers have failed to make it to the knockout stages, the shooters have been embroiled in a series of controversies, and the women’s hockey team has lost all three matches so far.

    Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics turned out to be a good one for the Indian contingent. The country's star shuttler P.V. Sindhu stormed into the quarterfinals of the women's singles after defeating Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in straight games.

    Sindhu, a silver medallist of the 2016 Rio Games, is one of the big favourites to claim a gold medal in Japan.

    The Indian superstar, the reigning world champion in badminton, was always in control of the proceedings, notching up a comfortable 21-15, 21-13 over the 13th seeded Dane in a match that lasted only 41 minutes.

    ​Former Olympian Abhinn Shyam Gupta, who represented India in the men's singles in badminton at the 2004 Athens Olympics, was quite impressed with Sindhu's win.

    "Sindhu moved really well in the match. She was a bit more aggressive than usual, especially during the crunch moments in the first game and that's why she ended up winning without any difficulty at all", he told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Vivek Sagar Prasad and Harmanpreet Singh Stun Argentina

    The men's hockey team brought more joy to millions of Indian supporters after the Manpreet Singh-led side crushed the reigning Olympic champions Argentina 3-1 to advance to the last 8 stage of the competition.

    After Varun Kumar's goal gave India the lead in the 43rd minute, the match began to heat up. Kumar's goal came in the third quarter, after the first two quarters remained goalless.

    However, Argentina equalised in the 48th minute and the match was heading towards a draw before an inspired Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck back-to-back goals in the final two minutes to register India's third win in four matches at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

    ​Former India forward Jasjit Singh Kular believes Manpreet's team has the momentum and the form to end the country's medal drought in hockey at the Olympics in Tokyo.

    "India's 7-1 defeat against Australia was disappointing, but the way this team has bounced back speaks a lot about their character. Manpreet has led his team well and I am pretty confident they will return with a medal from Tokyo", he told Sputnik on Thursday.

    Satish Kumar Makes Strong Debut

    On the other hand, boxer Satish Kumar also sailed into the quarters in his debut Olympics to keep his hopes alive of winning a medal in the Japanese capital.

    Kumar, the first Indian to compete in the super heavyweight (+91kg) category in the quadrennial sports mega-event outclassed Ricardo Brown of Jamaica in what was his opening bout at the games.

    It was a battle of the debutants at Tokyo's Kokugikan Arena and Satish appeared in charge of the fight from the word go, eventually sealing a comfortable 4-1 triumph over his Jamaican rival.

    Satish is now one win away from claiming his first Olympic medal as all the boxers who reach the semis are assured of a medal at the games.

    However, winning the elusive medal will not be easy, as the 32-year-old will square-off against the reigning world champion, Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan, for a place in the last four.

    "He is not unbeatable. Although Satish has never won against him, the last time they fought in the India Open, it was split verdict. He ran him close", Indian boxing's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva said about Satish's upcoming clash with the Uzbek.

    Related:

    Do it Like Mike: Moroccan Olympic Boxer Disqualified for Seemingly Trying to Bite Opponent's Ear
    Tokyo 2020: Twitter Slams Indian Men’s Hockey Team After Humiliating Defeat Against Australia
    Does Indian Badminton Pro P. V. Sindhu Have a Shot at Winning the Gold in the Tokyo Olympics?
    Tags:
    team, debut, controversy, weightlifter, Olympic champion, world champion, Olympians, silver medal, gold medal, medalist, medals, medal, medal, boxer, boxing, boxing match, boxing match, men's hockey, hockey game, hockey, hockey, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, 2016 Olympics, Olympics 2016, 2016 Olympics, Rio Olympics, Rio Olympics, Summer Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, Olympics, 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, Tokyo Olympic Games, 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Tokyo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse