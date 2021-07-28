'Worst Match': Coach Marijne Fumes as Indian Women's Hockey Team Suffers 3rd Straight Loss in Tokyo

The hockey team's terrible performance in Tokyo comes five years after a similar torrid run at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The coach of the Indian female hockey team Sjoerd Marijne struggled to hold back his anger on Wednesday after his side slumped to another humiliating loss. The team was smashed 1-4 by Great Britain, India's third straight loss at the games.

Marijne said the most recent defeat was their "worst match of the Tokyo Olympics" before blasting his players for their lack of application and adaptability, and inability to fight back.

India were earlier beaten 2-0 and 5-1 by Germany and the Netherlands respectively.

"This was our worst match. We always try to play for a six (out of 10) for each individual, and I don't think each individual today played for a six. Bad decisions, bad choices, and I'm pretty disappointed by this," Marijine said after the match.

"The goal was too early, but the individual performances just weren't good enough. I can keep analysing what went wrong tactically. But it starts with every individual reaching their level and that didn't happen today," he stated.

GER & NED through to quarters from Pool A. Now if IRL beat IND on July 30 and GB win one of their last two matches, India women won't make it to the quarterfinals.#Hockey #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/yroHsKRdbu — Jaspreet Singh Sahni (@JaspreetSSahni) July 28, 2021​

India now need to win their next two matches to stand any chance of progressing into the knockout stages.

The Indian women take on Ireland on Friday. Their last group match will be against South Africa on 31 July.