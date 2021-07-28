German Judo Fighter Defends Coach Who Slapped Her Before Olympic Bout in 'Warm-Up' Ritual - Video

Once a video of the incident emerged on numerous social media platforms, netizens were quick to condemn the coach and dubbed his actions abusive.

As the old saying goes, "no pain, no gain". While athletes understand the meaning of these words better than anyone, some might say it's inappropriate, especially when people are ready to cancel anyone for controversial statements or actions.

This is what exactly could have happened to the German Olympic judo coach, who shook and slapped his protégé Martyna Trajdos in the face just seconds before she was sent off to start fighting her Hungarian rival, judoka (judo fighter) Sophie Ozbas.

When a video of what Martyna later called "intentional action" emerged, some social media users rushed to accuse the coach of being abusive.

— USN Goblin (@USN_Goblin) July 27, 2021

— Olimpia Justice -yes, that's my name; hey, 😷up! (@OlimpiaJustice) July 27, 2021

Trajdos, however, was quick to side with the coach, saying that the whole thing was a ritual which she "chose pre-competition". The coach was simply doing what she asked him to do in a bid to "fire her up", the judoka added.

“Looks like this was not hard enough. I wish I could have made a different headline today. As I already said, that’s the ritual which I chose pre-competition! My coach is just doing what I want him to do to fire me up,” she wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martyna Trajdos (@martyna_trajdos)

The coach's warm-up tactics, however, did not help much. Trajdos lost the bout.