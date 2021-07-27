Do it Like Mike: Moroccan Olympic Boxer Disqualified for Seemingly Trying to Bite Opponent's Ear

Footage showed Morocco's Youness Baalla attempting to snap New Zealand's David Nyika's right ear with his teeth as the two athletes clinched in the center of the ring.

Moroccan Olympic heavyweight boxer Youness Baalla was disqualified from the tournament for unsportsmanlike behaviour. The 22-year-old seemingly tried to bite his opponent's right year.

However, Baalla would be out of the Games anyway, following his unanimous-points loss in the round-of-16 bout against David Nyika.

Although Baalla wasn't penalised during the bout as the referee did not see the bite attempt, it was captured on video and went viral later.

"He didn't get a full mouthful. Luckily he had his mouth guard in, and I was a bit sweaty. I think he tried to get my cheekbone. He probably just got a mouthful of sweat,'' Nyika was cited by media as saying.

© REUTERS / UESLEI MARCELINO David Nyika of New Zealand in action against Youness Baalla of Morocco

Many people, obviously, could not help but remember another famous 'bite' incident. In 1997, Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield competed in their second boxing match for the WBA Heavyweight Championship. Holyfield dominated Tyson during the fight, despite going into the bout as the underdog. In the third round, Tyson left his corner without a mouthpiece and bit Holyfield in his right ear after the latter got him in a clinch following a series of attacks. The incident led to Tyson’s disqualification from the match and suspension from boxing, although he managed to have his license restored later.