Legendary Coach Blamed for Indian Shooting Star Bhaker's Tokyo Debacle After Fallout

Jaspal Rana, regarded as one of the best pistol shooters India has ever produced and the former coach of teenage shooting sensation Manu Bhaker, has been blamed for her ongoing struggles in Tokyo after National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) President Raninder Singh made startling revelations about their relationship.
According to Raninder, Rana and Bhaker's troubles began after the ex-coach argued that fielding her in three events in Tokyo would put her under tremendous pressure and jeopardise her chances of success.
Raninder also said he doesn't understand why Rana was so adamant about fielding Bhaker in an individual air pistol event.
"There was just one person who was the negative factor in the whole thing. I am referring to Jaspal Rana," Raninder told Indian media on Tuesday.
The NRAI president says he had intervened in the conflict and tried to resolving it twice, but to no avail as Rana refused to budge.
"It is for reasons best known to him and the athlete concerned. They are unable to work together," Raninder said.
Raninder's revelations led to a massive social media storm, with many Twitter users blaming Rana for Bhaker's Olympic misery.
When will coaches understand it’s not about them it’s about the current players! Former players becoming coaches and having a me first approach has hurt Indian sports! Jaspal Rana and Manu Bhaker incident is a shocker!! #Shooting #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #IndiaAtTokyo2020— Trisha Ghosal (@TrishaGhosal) July 27, 2021
NRAI boss @RaninderSingh says he tried his best to get Jaspal Rana and Manu Bhaker together to work but failed. When Manu asked Jaspal why is he ignoring her he wrote that message on a white shirt and paraded in the range! Indian sport for you. This is disgusting. @IndiaToday— Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) July 27, 2021
Traumatic for Manu it must have been. Jaspal should have been penalized, but heck no he is above the game— Zoey la pionnière (@jayita_d) July 27, 2021
Heads will roll for this shooting debacle at the #Tokyo2020 Gloves are off between the NRAI and the coaching staff. First casualty of course will be Jaspal Rana, who is expected to get the boot on disciplinary grounds. #IndiaAtOlympics— Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) July 27, 2021
Rana was the man behind Bhaker's rise, but the duo suffered a fallout months before the Tokyo Games, leaving the 19-year-old without a mentor for her Olympic debut.
Bhaker, who also won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow as a 16-year-old, was the country's biggest hope to win a medal in shooting.
However, Bhaker's performances have been underwhelming in Japan; she failed to qualify for the final of her favourite 10m air pistol event due to a technical glitch with her gun on Sunday.
On Tuesday, nerves then got the better of her as she and Saurabh Chaudhary were unable to qualify for the medal rounds in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.
The 25m pistol event, scheduled for Thursday, will be her last chance at winning a medal.
