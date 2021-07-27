Tokyo 2020: Social Media Goes Gaga After Child Mimics Mirabai Chanu's Silver Medal Winning Act

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who became the first Indian weightlifter in 21 years to claim a medal at the Olympics, appears to have inspired a lot of people, including scores of kids; a video of a little girl mimicking her winning moment in Tokyo has gone viral on social media.
Junior @mirabai_chanu this s called the inspiration pic.twitter.com/GKZjQLHhtQ— sathish sivalingam weightlifter (@imsathisholy) July 26, 2021
This is how inspiration happens 😀! More power to this little girl and to many more little @mirabai_chanu’s out there ❣️❣️ https://t.co/emGAf1peUs— Priya chawla (@ChawlaPriya) July 27, 2021
Very very cute 🥰— Good Samaritan (@imVpingili) July 27, 2021
This little girl will definitely win the Olympic medal for our country in future!!
You gave this little girl a dream thankyou @mirabai_chanu 🙏🙏— InFiNiTy (@ChiMgAdAd_ChiN) July 26, 2021
After the clip started trending on Twitter, Chanu herself reacted to the child's act, calling it "so cute."
So cute. Just love this. https://t.co/IGBHIfDrEk— Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 26, 2021
The video of the little girl was posted after Chanu's historic feat was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's cricketers, and former and current Olympians.
Chanu, 26, from India's northeastern state of Manipur, lifted 202 kg to secure silver in the 49kg weightlifting category in Japan.
On Monday, Chanu was praised by India's Sports Ministry in Delhi upon her return from Tokyo.
She was treated to pizza by the country's former and current sports ministers Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur respectively after touching down in Delhi.
She was withholding her desire to eat Pizza to maintain her weight in 49kg Weightlifting for the Olympics!— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 26, 2021
Now, @mirabai_chanu has freedom to fully enjoy pizza 🍕till she starts her training for next Championship.#Cheer4India at the #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/LrGOivcAkc pic.twitter.com/ZnUlVDQt2c
