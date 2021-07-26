Tokyo Olympics: Indian Weightlifter Chanu Has Chance of Gold if China's Zhihui Fails Doping Test

India's Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won silver on Saturday in the Olympics women's 49kg weightlifting with a total weight of 202kg, could have her medal upgraded as the gold medal winner, China's Hou Zhihui, is being tested by anti-doping authorities.
According to Indian news agency ANI, officials have asked Zhihui to stay in Tokyo where her test will be carried out. She won gold on Saturday with a total of 210kg, setting an Olympic record in the process.
Under the rules, if the gold winner fails the doping test and is disqualified, the athletes who won silver and bronze are upgraded to gold and silver respectively.
If that happens, it will be a historic moment for Chanu, making her the first woman to win a Gold in weightlifting for India.
After winning the silver medal, the Indian weightlifter was happy that her hard work had paid off.
"The entire country was watching me and they had their expectations. I was a little nervous but I was determined to give my best... I worked really hard for this. I tried my best to win gold, but I wasn't able to, but I really tried," Chanu said from Tokyo after winning the medal.
All comments
Show new comments (0)